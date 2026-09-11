Gardening Tips: Hibiscus to Money Plant-5 Easy Balcony Plants for Beginner Gardeners
Want to make your balcony or rooftop green? Here are five plants that are perfect for beginners. Curry leaves, hibiscus, areca palm, snake plant, and money plant look great, are useful, and are very easy to take care of.
Curry Leaves
Curry leaf plants are a super practical choice for your home garden. You can just pluck fresh, fragrant leaves for your daily cooking. They are perfect for beginners who want a plant that's both beautiful and useful.
Hibiscus
Bright hibiscus flowers will instantly add a splash of colour and personality to your balcony or rooftop garden. It's a flower we all know and love, making it a great and easy choice for anyone starting their gardening journey.
Areca Palm
Areca palms bring a lovely tropical vibe to any balcony or rooftop. Their leafy look can make even a small outdoor space feel so much more alive and green.
Snake Plant
Snake plants are perfect for balconies with limited floor space because their leaves grow straight up. If you plant a few together in a cluster, they create a fuller and more attractive green look.
Money Plant
Money plants come in many different types, so you have plenty of choices for leaf shapes, colours, and patterns. Varieties like Pothos and golden pothos can add beautiful leaves to your home garden.
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