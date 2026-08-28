A 61-year-old man on a scooter died in Koothattukulam after a lorry hit him while reversing. The driver didn't even realise he had hit someone and drove into a nearby quarry. The man, Paulose, had serious head injuries and died in hospital.

A tragic accident in Koothattukulam has claimed the life of a 61-year-old man. Paulose, also known as Jose, from Pampakkuda, was killed when a lorry hit his scooter.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon near the Aadukuzhi quarry in Mannathur. Paulose was riding his scooter from the Olippad area. The spot where the accident took place is at the entrance of the quarry road, which is a very steep and curvy climb. Because of this, large lorries with over 12 tyres have to make a tricky two-point turn to get in.

The lorry was reversing onto Aroor road to make the turn into the quarry when it crashed into Paulose's scooter. He was on his way back after visiting a relative in Olippad.

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Shockingly, the lorry driver didn't realise he had hit anyone and just drove into the quarry. Locals who saw the accident rushed Paulose to a private hospital in Koothattukulam. He had suffered a very serious head injury and doctors couldn't save him.

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Paulose is survived by his wife Sheena, who is in Italy, and three children: Linta in Malta, Liju who is a pharmacist, and Linu in the UK. His sons-in-law are Eldhose from Ramamangalam, who is in Malta, and Libin from Attappadi, who is in Qatar. The family has said that the final rites will be held later.