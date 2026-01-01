A 57-year-old man from Wayanad, Rasheed, has tragically passed away after a pickup van collided with his scooter in Thamarassery, Kozhikode. His wife, Ramla, who was also injured in the accident, is currently receiving treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Kozhikode: A middle-aged man who was undergoing treatment after being seriously injured in a road accident has unfortunately passed away. The victim has been identified as Rasheed (57), a resident of Anjukunnu in Mananthavady, Wayanad.

The tragic accident happened around 7:30 PM last night on the Thamarassery Kaithapoyil-Knowledge City road. A pickup van collided with the scooter that Rasheed was riding with his wife.

Pathanamthitta Crime: Bike Ride Turns Into Nightmare For Man! Read On

Other travellers at the scene immediately rushed the couple to a nearby hospital. They were later shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Sadly, Rasheed succumbed to his injuries and passed away around 2 AM today.

Chelakode Accident: Two Men Crushed to Death by Tanker Lorry During Tea Break!

His wife, Ramla, is still admitted to the Medical College Hospital and is being treated for her injuries.