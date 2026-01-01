The Pettah police have arrested three people, including the restaurant owner, after school students were beaten up. The shocking incident happened this afternoon.

Pettah: In a shocking incident, school students were beaten up just for asking for a second helping of rice with their Mandi. The incident took place at a restaurant called Capital Mandi in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram.

The victims, who are minors, were allegedly thrashed by the restaurant owner and his staff. Following the attack, the children's relatives immediately filed a complaint with the police.

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The Pettah police have taken three people into custody, including the owner of the restaurant. The whole issue reportedly started this afternoon. The students had ordered a 'half mandi' and asked for some extra rice. This led to an argument with the staff, who insisted that extra rice is only served with a 'full mandi'.

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The students who were attacked are in the 8th and 9th standards.