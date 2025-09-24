An RPF ASI in Tirur was attacked while he was looking into a harassment complaint on a train. Police have now arrested the accused, a young man from Assam.

Malappuram: An RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was attacked in Tirur yesterday while he was investigating a complaint about a woman being harassed on a train. The police have arrested the man who assaulted the officer, identified as Pankaj Dolai, a native of Assam. Reports say the woman who was allegedly harassed has not filed a formal police complaint yet.

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According to fellow passengers who alerted the RPF, the man had tried to drag the woman into the train's toilet to assault her, but she managed to break free and escape. The police suspect that the accused may have some mental health issues. A case has been registered against him for obstructing a public servant from doing his duty, causing injury using dangerous weapons, and for intentional assault.

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