Aranmula police have nabbed two men from a gang that brutally attacked a man in Kadammanitta, Pathanamthitta. The gang allegedly tried to hack him to death before robbing him.

Pathanamthitta: The Aranmula police have arrested two men in connection with a brutal attack on a man in Kadammanitta. The accused have been identified as Reji George, 39, from Kadammanitta, and Sunil Gupta, 45, from Thiruvananthapuram's Malayinkeezhu area.

Here's what happened. On the 19th of this month, around 9:15 PM, 48-year-old Jinu was riding his bike in Anthyalankavu. A gang in a white WagonR car suddenly attacked him from inside the vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

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It didn't stop there. Five men then got out of the car and repeatedly attacked Jinu with deadly weapons, in what police are calling an attempt to murder him. The gang also snatched Jinu's two mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash before fleeing the scene. Initially, the police had no leads as the gang had escaped in their car.

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However, after a thorough investigation, the Aranmula police team managed to track down and arrest Reji George and Sunil Gupta from Ezhamkulam. Police say both men are history-sheeters with extensive criminal records.

According to the Aranmula Circle Inspector, Reji George, the first accused, has eight criminal cases against him, including murder, theft, and robbery, across Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Pathanamthitta districts. Sunil Gupta is reportedly involved in 17 criminal cases, including theft, robbery, and attempted murder, in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta.