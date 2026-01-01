Transport Minister CP John has stepped in and demanded a report from the Transport Commissioner. This comes after an auto driver tragically ended his life, apparently because he couldn't get a fitness certificate for his vehicle.

In a really sad incident from Malappuram, an auto driver has died by suicide, reportedly because he was denied a fitness certificate for his vehicle. Following the tragedy, Transport Minister CP John has asked the Transport Commissioner for a detailed report on the matter.

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The deceased has been identified as Shoukath, a resident of Kizhesseri Mundamparambu. He was found dead at his home. Before his death, Shoukath put up a Facebook post. In it, he claimed that the Kondotty Sub RTO kept rejecting his application for fitness.

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He wrote that this was happening because he approached the office directly, instead of going through an agent. The Facebook post clearly states that he holds the Motor Vehicles Department responsible for his death. The police have started their investigation into the case. Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles Department has not yet given any official statement on the issue.

(A reminder that suicide is not the solution to any problem. If you are going through a tough time, please seek help from a mental health expert. You can call the 'Disha' helpline. Toll-free number: 1056, 0471-2552056)