The result for Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-67 weekly lottery draw on August 28, 2026, is now available. Conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw features a top prize of ₹1 crore, a second prize of ₹30 lakh, and a third prize of ₹5 lakh, among other cash awards.
The KeralaLottery Result Today, August 28, 2026, has been announced for the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 weekly lottery draw. Thousands of lottery ticket holders across Kerala are waiting to check their tickets against the winning numbers and find out whether they have won one of the prizes in the latest draw.
The Suvarna Keralam SK-67 draw was conducted on Friday, August 28, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw is part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The first prize in today's draw is Rs 1 crore, making the result particularly significant for participants.
Kerala Lottery SK-67 Winning Numbers
The complete winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 lottery are provided below. Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the published results before claiming any prize.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – RL483799
Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 483799
2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - RM295353
3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - RH872843
4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0645, 0815, 1729, 3112, 3810, 3878, 4197, 4303, 4767, 4940, 5053, 5246, 5849, 5879, 6498, 7129, 7316, 7841, 8717
5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0002, 3831, 4320, 5153, 7707, 8619
6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0324, 0670, 1224, 1583, 1891, 2877, 3408, 3648, 4122, 4210, 4438, 4770, 4805, 4929, 5319, 5341, 5352, 5588, 5823, 6886, 7401, 7443, 7482, 7772, 8679
7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0049, 0181, 0228, 0282, 0301, 0311, 0474, 0615, 1017, 1044, 1122, 1169, 1278, 1288, 1324, 1607, 1638, 2115, 2227, 2309, 2365, 2608, 2850, 3055, 3245, 3658, 3918, 4401, 4439, 4496, 4577, 4578, 4687, 4702, 4737, 4845, 5106, 5134, 5190, 5240, 5296, 5401, 5825, 5974, 6202, 6362, 6615, 6689, 6695, 6787, 6806, 6872, 7031, 7044, 7090, 7296, 7427, 7506, 7531, 7558, 7704, 8017, 8109, 8363, 8416, 8508, 8518, 8586, 8610, 8658, 8755, 8904, 9016, 9082, 9188, 9406
8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0041, 0070, 0234, 0312, 0339, 0361, 0465, 0942, 1263, 1321, 1373, 1431, 1606, 1840, 1847, 1858, 1894, 2101, 2206, 2225, 2517, 2646, 2666, 2701, 2826, 2865, 2916, 2958, 3049, 3058, 3072, 3074, 3147, 3349, 3512, 3610, 3682, 3693, 3804, 3859, 3898, 3905, 4042, 4061, 4200, 4211, 4246, 4283, 4484, 4747, 4749, 4941, 4963, 5015, 5123, 5426, 5522, 5529, 5608, 5660, 5759, 6024, 6055, 6154, 6180, 6520, 6630, 6650, 6691, 6821, 7214, 7483, 7613, 7699, 7830, 7921, 7978, 8068, 8142, 8262, 8543, 8697, 8705, 8997, 9309, 9527, 9717, 9745, 9831, 9868, 9891, 9990
9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0140, 0247, 0508, 0570, 0634, 0652, 0673, 0697, 0698, 0780, 0831, 0832, 0884, 0935, 0937, 1129, 1136, 1165, 1201, 1231, 1319, 1458, 1477, 1511, 1610, 1665, 1676, 1716, 2065, 2075, 2080, 2181, 2323, 2356, 2374, 2566, 2593, 2630, 2639, 2768, 2927, 2933, 2941, 3011, 3042, 3129, 3181, 3239, 3268, 3496, 3513, 3566, 3647, 3690, 3704, 3779, 3823, 3897, 3985, 3988, 4109, 4133, 4168, 4186, 4223, 4227, 4268, 4321, 4403, 4513, 4627, 4645, 4650, 4760, 4761, 4833, 4961, 5004, 5048, 5087, 5206, 5269, 5377, 5443, 5532, 5538, 5628, 5650, 5814, 5880, 5977, 6014, 6019, 6283, 6433, 6638, 6653, 6696, 6707, 6775, 6836, 6838, 6880, 6940, 7050, 7205, 7306, 7314, 7337, 7445, 7486, 7501, 7626, 7679, 7776, 7897, 7920, 8031, 8056, 8255, 8327, 8525, 8682, 8687, 8773, 8938, 8940, 9021, 9059, 9088, 9099, 9149, 9222, 9252, 9326, 9662, 9690, 9714, 9718, 9739, 9781, 9785, 9938, 9949
The draw features multiple prize categories, including the first, second and third prizes, along with consolation prizes and several other cash awards. The second prize carries ₹30 lakh, while the third prize is worth ₹5 lakh.
Check Your Kerala Lottery Ticket
Participants are advised to verify their winning ticket numbers carefully, including the series and ticket number, before making a claim. The winning ticket should also be checked against the official Kerala Lottery results published through the department's authorised channels.
Lottery winners must preserve their original tickets and follow the prescribed claim procedure. The ticket details should match the officially published results before any claim is submitted.
The Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 28, 2026 update will help participants check the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 results, prize categories and winning numbers in one place. Keep this page bookmarked for updates and verify all numbers against the official result before claiming a prize.