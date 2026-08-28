The result for Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-67 weekly lottery draw on August 28, 2026, is now available. Conducted in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw features a top prize of ₹1 crore, a second prize of ₹30 lakh, and a third prize of ₹5 lakh, among other cash awards.

The KeralaLottery Result Today, August 28, 2026, has been announced for the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 weekly lottery draw. Thousands of lottery ticket holders across Kerala are waiting to check their tickets against the winning numbers and find out whether they have won one of the prizes in the latest draw.

The Suvarna Keralam SK-67 draw was conducted on Friday, August 28, at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw is part of Kerala's weekly lottery programme conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The first prize in today's draw is Rs 1 crore, making the result particularly significant for participants.

Kerala Lottery SK-67 Winning Numbers

The complete winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 lottery are provided below. Ticket holders should carefully compare their ticket numbers with the published results before claiming any prize.

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – RL483799

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 483799

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - RM295353

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - RH872843

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0645, 0815, 1729, 3112, 3810, 3878, 4197, 4303, 4767, 4940, 5053, 5246, 5849, 5879, 6498, 7129, 7316, 7841, 8717

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 0002, 3831, 4320, 5153, 7707, 8619

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0324, 0670, 1224, 1583, 1891, 2877, 3408, 3648, 4122, 4210, 4438, 4770, 4805, 4929, 5319, 5341, 5352, 5588, 5823, 6886, 7401, 7443, 7482, 7772, 8679

7th Prize: Rs 500 – 0049, 0181, 0228, 0282, 0301, 0311, 0474, 0615, 1017, 1044, 1122, 1169, 1278, 1288, 1324, 1607, 1638, 2115, 2227, 2309, 2365, 2608, 2850, 3055, 3245, 3658, 3918, 4401, 4439, 4496, 4577, 4578, 4687, 4702, 4737, 4845, 5106, 5134, 5190, 5240, 5296, 5401, 5825, 5974, 6202, 6362, 6615, 6689, 6695, 6787, 6806, 6872, 7031, 7044, 7090, 7296, 7427, 7506, 7531, 7558, 7704, 8017, 8109, 8363, 8416, 8508, 8518, 8586, 8610, 8658, 8755, 8904, 9016, 9082, 9188, 9406

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0041, 0070, 0234, 0312, 0339, 0361, 0465, 0942, 1263, 1321, 1373, 1431, 1606, 1840, 1847, 1858, 1894, 2101, 2206, 2225, 2517, 2646, 2666, 2701, 2826, 2865, 2916, 2958, 3049, 3058, 3072, 3074, 3147, 3349, 3512, 3610, 3682, 3693, 3804, 3859, 3898, 3905, 4042, 4061, 4200, 4211, 4246, 4283, 4484, 4747, 4749, 4941, 4963, 5015, 5123, 5426, 5522, 5529, 5608, 5660, 5759, 6024, 6055, 6154, 6180, 6520, 6630, 6650, 6691, 6821, 7214, 7483, 7613, 7699, 7830, 7921, 7978, 8068, 8142, 8262, 8543, 8697, 8705, 8997, 9309, 9527, 9717, 9745, 9831, 9868, 9891, 9990

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0140, 0247, 0508, 0570, 0634, 0652, 0673, 0697, 0698, 0780, 0831, 0832, 0884, 0935, 0937, 1129, 1136, 1165, 1201, 1231, 1319, 1458, 1477, 1511, 1610, 1665, 1676, 1716, 2065, 2075, 2080, 2181, 2323, 2356, 2374, 2566, 2593, 2630, 2639, 2768, 2927, 2933, 2941, 3011, 3042, 3129, 3181, 3239, 3268, 3496, 3513, 3566, 3647, 3690, 3704, 3779, 3823, 3897, 3985, 3988, 4109, 4133, 4168, 4186, 4223, 4227, 4268, 4321, 4403, 4513, 4627, 4645, 4650, 4760, 4761, 4833, 4961, 5004, 5048, 5087, 5206, 5269, 5377, 5443, 5532, 5538, 5628, 5650, 5814, 5880, 5977, 6014, 6019, 6283, 6433, 6638, 6653, 6696, 6707, 6775, 6836, 6838, 6880, 6940, 7050, 7205, 7306, 7314, 7337, 7445, 7486, 7501, 7626, 7679, 7776, 7897, 7920, 8031, 8056, 8255, 8327, 8525, 8682, 8687, 8773, 8938, 8940, 9021, 9059, 9088, 9099, 9149, 9222, 9252, 9326, 9662, 9690, 9714, 9718, 9739, 9781, 9785, 9938, 9949

The draw features multiple prize categories, including the first, second and third prizes, along with consolation prizes and several other cash awards. The second prize carries ₹30 lakh, while the third prize is worth ₹5 lakh.

Check Your Kerala Lottery Ticket

Participants are advised to verify their winning ticket numbers carefully, including the series and ticket number, before making a claim. The winning ticket should also be checked against the official Kerala Lottery results published through the department's authorised channels.

Lottery winners must preserve their original tickets and follow the prescribed claim procedure. The ticket details should match the officially published results before any claim is submitted.

The Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 28, 2026 update will help participants check the Suvarna Keralam SK-67 results, prize categories and winning numbers in one place. Keep this page bookmarked for updates and verify all numbers against the official result before claiming a prize.