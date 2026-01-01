Police have arrested three men for ganging up on and attacking a middle-aged man in Thiruvananthapuram's Ottoor. The accused, Jose Paul, John Paul, and Rijin, are all from Moongode. They allegedly attacked Joby, also a Moongode local, while he was on his way home from an Onam event.

Police in Thiruvananthapuram have arrested three men for allegedly ganging up on and attacking a middle-aged man. The accused have been identified as Jose Paul, 42, and John Paul, 40, from Moongode Panante Vila house, and Rijin, 40, from Moongode Vembalode house. The man they attacked is Joby, 51, who is also a resident of Moongode.

The incident happened the other day near St. Sebastian's Church in the Ottoor Moongode area. According to the police, the accused attacked Joby with weapons due to a previous grudge. Joby was on his way back from an Onam celebration at the time. He suffered injuries to his hand and leg in the attack and later received medical treatment.

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The arrests were made by a police team including Kallambalam CI Deepu, SI Hari, and Civil Police Officer Sampath. The team was acting on the instructions of Varkala DySP Ramesh Kumar. After being produced in court, all three accused were remanded to judicial custody.

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