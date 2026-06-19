The Kerala State Lottery Department will conduct the Suvarna Keralam SK-57 draw on June 19, 2026, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram. Tickets for this popular weekly lottery cost Rs 50. The grand prize is Rs 1 crore, with a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to conduct the much-awaited Suvarna Keralam SK-57 draw on Friday, June 19, 2026, with participants across the state hoping to win the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore. The weekly lottery draw will take place at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, following the standard Kerala lottery schedule.

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Suvarna Keralam is among the most popular weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala government. The ticket price for the draw is Rs 50, making it accessible to a large number of lottery enthusiasts. Apart from the Rs 1 crore jackpot, the lottery also offers a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 25 lakh, along with several lower-tier prizes and consolation rewards. Winners of the consolation category can receive Rs 5,000, while other prize slabs range from lakhs of rupees to smaller cash rewards.

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Draw Details

• Lottery: Suvarna Keralam SK-57

• Date: June 19, 2026

• Time: 3:00 PM IST

• Ticket Price: Rs 50

• First Prize: Rs 1 Crore

• Second Prize: Rs 30 Lakh

• Third Prize: Rs 25 Lakh

• Venue: Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram

Lottery agents and ticket holders are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers, which are expected to be published shortly after the draw. Participants are advised to verify results only through official Kerala Lottery Department channels or authorized result publications before initiating prize claims. Kerala lottery winnings above the prescribed threshold are subject to tax deductions as per government regulations.

Kerala's state-run lottery system remains one of India's most successful public lottery programs, attracting thousands of participants every week through transparent draws and attractive prize structures. As the countdown to the SK-57 draw continues, hopeful ticket holders across Kerala are waiting to see whether fortune smiles on them this Friday.

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