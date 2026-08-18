In a shocking incident from Neyyattinkara, a 23-year-old disabled man was brutally tortured by a four-member gang. The men allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and shaved off half his moustache and hair after he refused their sexual demands.

Thiruvananthapuram: A horrific case of cruelty has come to light from Neyyattinkara, where a 23-year-old disabled man was brutally attacked by a gang.

The four-member group allegedly assaulted him with an iron rod for refusing to have sexual relations with them. The gang also shaved off half of the young man's moustache and hair. The accused are now on the run, and the police have launched a manhunt to catch them.

Fake Currency: Kochi Men Land in Jail Over Counterfeit Note Racket!

The accused have been identified as Jithu, Ramsi, and Chiputhi, all residents of Kamukinthodu, along with one of their friends. According to the police, they took the disabled man to an empty house in Kamukinthodu and tried to force him into sexual acts. When the man refused, they tied his hands and feet, stripped him, and beat him up.

Thripunithura Stabbing: 70-Year-Old Man Attacks Young Vendor Over Old Grudge

The gang used an iron rod to hit him on his hands, legs, and back, continuing the assault through the night. The severely injured man somehow managed to escape and get back home. His family learned about the terrible attack only after he returned.

The Neyyattinkara police have registered a case and started an investigation. Police officials said that all four accused have a criminal background. They reportedly have prior cases against them, including for drug trafficking