The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-628 results were announced on June 18 by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, with one lucky ticket holder winning the jackpot. Numerous other cash prizes were also awarded across various categories.

The much-awaited KeralaLottery Karunya Plus KN-628 results were officially announced on June 18, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash rewards across multiple prize categories.

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Lottery enthusiasts eagerly followed the draw as officials revealed the winning numbers at the designated venue. The Karunya Plus lottery remains one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, attracting participants with its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya Plus KN-628 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

The biggest highlight of the draw was the announcement of the Rs 1 crore first-prize winner, whose ticket emerged as the lucky jackpot entry among thousands sold across the state. Apart from the top prize, winners were also selected for second, third, consolation and other prize categories, ensuring that numerous participants walked away with rewards.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-628 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

PW 519786

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 519786.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

PR 842469

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

PY 935794

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0101, 0215, 0686, 0872, 2618, 3733, 3761, 4207, 4251, 4769, 5090, 5227, 5746, 6648, 6979, 8061, 8586, 8951, 8996.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

0026, 2245, 3279, 4218, 7575, 9544.

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0565, 0974, 1240, 1337, 2114, 2551, 2619, 3008, 3253, 3297, 4210, 4262, 4837, 6887, 7164, 7194, 8216, 8387, 8545, 8628, 8651, 8819, 9299, 9453, 9542.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0038, 0423, 0699, 0707, 1251, 1499, 1503, 1767, 2243, 2311, 2430, 2490, 2511, 2515, 2517, 2710, 2763, 2810, 2976, 2979, 3602, 3965, 3975, 4106, 4145, 4458, 4684, 4749, 4927, 5132, 5171, 5182, 5283, 5343, 5421, 5733, 5789, 6021, 6035, 6249, 6310, 6457, 6621, 6656, 6812, 6865, 6941, 7019, 7250, 7422, 7578, 7838, 7970, 8000, 8104, 8146, 8223, 8280, 8380, 8409, 8466, 8788, 8871, 8940, 8987, 9055, 9215, 9247, 9471, 9505, 9530, 9547, 9558, 9718, 9799, 9876.

8th Prize – Rs 200

0179, 0197, 0421, 0453, 0671, 0724, 0798, 0851, 0922, 0926, 0955, 1183, 1318, 1359, 1452, 1458, 1459, 1547, 1568, 1655, 1768, 2106, 2125, 2240, 2386, 2580, 2591, 2625, 2681, 2701, 2900, 2933, 3011, 3106, 3169, 3225, 3267, 3276, 3302, 3337, 3344, 3452, 3526, 3565, 3585, 3950, 4112, 4270, 4956, 5245, 5544, 5595, 5770, 5913, 5976, 6067, 6094, 6235, 6571, 6588, 6765, 6772, 7229, 7240, 7401, 7484, 7515, 7542, 7877, 8060, 8299, 8314, 8482, 8741, 8931, 9096, 9163, 9222, 9363, 9498, 9502, 9580, 9632, 9845.

9th Prize – Rs 100

0010, 0103, 0154, 0214, 0244, 0324, 0326, 0439, 0842, 0871, 0873, 0886, 0890, 1048, 1059, 1116, 1121, 1235, 1246, 1254, 1367, 1493, 1608, 1626, 1638, 1660, 1718, 1816, 1929, 1948, 1960, 1968, 2031, 2161, 2185, 2213, 2221, 2283, 2327, 2363, 2633, 2661, 2761, 2800, 2814, 2927, 2951, 2965, 3009, 3161, 3281, 3284, 3376, 3421, 3478, 3636, 3640, 3648, 3758, 3806, 3852, 3864, 3911, 3968, 4082, 4127, 4299, 4468, 4480, 4502, 4703, 4774, 4777, 4802, 5055, 5088, 5103, 5222, 5244, 5296, 5402, 5517, 5605, 5627, 5651, 5783, 5866, 6091, 6125, 6181, 6268, 6429, 6430, 6436, 6442, 6453, 6486, 6537, 6564, 6676, 6737, 6744, 6863, 6918, 6958, 6976, 6997, 7064, 7067, 7124, 7165, 7174, 7256, 7264, 7320, 7393, 7439, 7506, 7807, 7820, 7860, 7907, 7956, 8066, 8083, 8112, 8170, 8485, 8503, 8525, 8531, 8860, 8950, 9098, 9139, 9146, 9174, 9220, 9228, 9245, 9272, 9339, 9374, 9565, 9751, 9755, 9837, 9899.

Following the announcement, ticket holders rushed to verify their numbers against the officially released result list. Lottery officials advised participants to cross-check their tickets carefully with the final gazette notification before initiating any prize claims.

Winners must preserve their original lottery tickets, as damaged or altered tickets may face verification issues during the claim process. Prize winners are required to submit valid identification documents and complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated period prescribed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

The Karunya Plus lottery has earned a loyal following over the years due to its consistent prize payouts and government-backed credibility. Revenue generated from Kerala's lottery schemes also contributes to various welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the state government.

Officials have once again urged participants to rely only on official sources for result verification and avoid unverified winning-number lists circulating on social media or messaging platforms. The final published results remain the sole basis for determining prize eligibility.

Participants can now check the complete list of winning numbers and prize categories to confirm whether their tickets have secured a reward in the Karunya Plus KN-628 draw.

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