Police have stepped up the search for 17-year-old Sivasoorya, who went missing from Chokli. A police team that went to Mysuru found no leads. Now, the investigation is focused on railway stations in and around Thalassery and Mahe.

Kannur: The police have ramped up their search for 17-year-old Sivasoorya, who went missing from Chokli. A special investigation team had gone to Mysuru in Karnataka to look for the boy, but they have returned after finding no clues.

Police officials have confirmed that they found no evidence to suggest Sivasoorya ever reached Mysuru.

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Following this, the police have decided to shift the focus of their investigation to railway stations. The team is now conducting checks at nearby stations like Thalassery, Mahe, and Vadakara, as well as the surrounding areas.

The police plan to carefully examine CCTV footage from the crucial 48-hour period after the boy disappeared on August 8. So far, they have only reviewed the footage from August 8 itself. The investigation team is hopeful that checking the visuals from the following days will provide some definite clues about the missing teenager's whereabouts.

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