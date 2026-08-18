Two men, Vipin Tomy and Suhail, have been jailed by an Ernakulam court for printing and circulating fake currency. Vipin got 13 years in jail and a ₹25,000 fine, while Suhail was sentenced to 3 years and a ₹5,000 fine.

Kochi: An Ernakulam court has sentenced two men for making, possessing, and circulating fake Indian currency notes. The court found Vipin Tomy (29), a resident of Kalluveettil on Baby Smaraka Road in Elamakkara, and Suhail (30), from Ozhapparambil House on Kairali Street, Deshabhimani Road in Kaloor, guilty in the counterfeit currency case.

Judge Shiju Shaikh of the Ernakulam Additional District & Sessions Court (VI) delivered the verdict. The court sentenced the main accused, Vipin Tomy, to 13 years in prison and imposed a fine of ₹25,000. The second accused, Suhail, was sentenced to three years in jail and fined ₹5,000.

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The case was registered following an investigation by former Elamakkara SHO Sabuji Mas, who conducted the probe and later filed the chargesheet before the court. The investigation focused on the accused's alleged involvement in the production, possession, and circulation of counterfeit Indian currency notes.

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Government Pleader Justin P.P represented the prosecution during the proceedings. CPOs Prasad K. and Sujith C.R assisted in coordinating the prosecution's case and presenting the relevant details before the court.

The court's verdict has resulted in substantial prison terms for both accused, with the main accused receiving a longer sentence based on his role in the case.