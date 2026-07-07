Police in Vadanankurussi are investigating after a man's burnt body was found in a woman's house compound. Officials suspect the deceased may be a relative of the homeowner, Jaya, and are probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Palakkad: Police in Vadanankurussi are looking into a shocking case after a man's burnt body was found in the compound of a local woman's house. The body was discovered in the property of Jaya, a resident of Vadanankurussi. The police have said they will proceed with further action only after the post-mortem is completed.

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The man's body, which was burnt beyond recognition, was found at the base of a coconut tree in Jaya's yard. Right now, the police believe the deceased man is a relative of the homeowner. They added that they can only confirm this after the post-mortem report comes in. Police will also be taking a detailed statement from Jaya.

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A forensic team and a dog squad have already inspected the spot. The initial police theory is that the man came to the house at night and set himself on fire. For now, they are treating it as a case of suicide. The body has been sent to Thrissur Medical College for the post-mortem procedure. The Shoranur Police are handling the investigation.

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