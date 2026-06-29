A 35-year-old man in Kerala's Chittar has died under mysterious circumstances after he went to meet a woman he was in a relationship with. Police have now taken two of her relatives into custody for questioning.

Pathanamthitta: The police have made a major move in the mysterious death of a 35-year-old man in Pathanamthitta's Chittar. Two relatives of a woman connected to the case have been taken into police custody. The Chittar police are currently questioning them. The man, Sandeep, a resident of Chittar, was found in a critical condition in a pit near his house on Sunday night. He was rushed to the hospital, but his life could not be saved.

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According to his family, Sandeep had left home saying he was going to bring the woman he was in a relationship with. He was later found with serious injuries under mysterious circumstances. Sandeep's father, Sadanandan, has also come forward with serious allegations. He claims that the woman's relatives assaulted his son. The police investigation is now progressing based on these claims and other factors.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the woman, who is married, attempted suicide after the incident. The police have stated that they can only confirm whether Sandeep's death was a murder after receiving the post-mortem report. They have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating all possible angles. Investigation officers say that the post-mortem and forensic reports will provide more clarity on the actual cause of death.

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