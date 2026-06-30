A dry tree branch fell on the man's scooter because of heavy rain and wind. Locals are now saying they had complained many times to cut the dangerous tree, but the authorities did nothing.

A tragic incident in Kerala’s Idukki district has claimed the life of a young man after a tree branch fell on him during heavy rain and strong winds. The accident occurred in Chemmannu, near Elappara, when the victim was riding his two-wheeler.

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The deceased has been identified as Pranav Pradeep, a resident of Thadathil house in Chemmannu. According to reports, a large branch from an old and weakened tree suddenly broke off and struck him on the head and neck, causing critical injuries. He was immediately rushed to Peerumedu Taluk Hospital, but despite efforts by doctors, his life could not be saved.

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Akash, son of Manoj from Parambuvila house, was travelling with Pranav at the time of the incident. Fortunately, he escaped without any injuries, though he was left shaken by the sudden tragedy.

Locals have expressed strong anger and frustration following the incident. Residents claim that the tree had been in a dangerous condition for a long time—old, dry, and visibly rotting. They allege that multiple complaints had been made to the concerned authorities requesting its removal, but no action was taken.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about public safety and the lack of timely response to such hazards. Locals are now demanding accountability and immediate action to identify and remove similar dangerous trees in the area to prevent further loss of life.

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