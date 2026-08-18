A 70-year-old man, Joseph, has been arrested for trying to kill a young vendor in Thripunithura. Police say it was over an old rivalry. The victim, Prince from Thiruvananthapuram, was stabbed while he was in town to sell toys. He is now in the hospital.

Thripunithura: Police have arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a young man with a knife in Thripunithura. The accused has been identified as Joseph, a native of Kottarakkara in Kollam. Police suspect that an old rivalry between the two men may have led to the violent confrontation.

The victim has been identified as Prince, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. He was stabbed during the attack and sustained injuries. Following the incident, Prince was rushed to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place in the Atham Nagar area of Thripunithura. According to the police, Prince had arrived in the area to sell toys. Joseph, who reportedly sells Kuttimulla flowers, confronted Prince near Statue Junction. The situation soon escalated, with Joseph allegedly attacking Prince with a knife.

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The stabbing took place in front of Krishna Glass House, leaving people in the area shocked. Following the attack, police teams moved quickly to trace and apprehend the accused.

Hill Palace police arrested Joseph shortly after the incident with assistance from the night patrol team of the Maradu police station. A case has been registered in connection with the attack, and further investigation is underway.

Police are looking into the circumstances that led to the confrontation and are also examining the alleged rivalry between the accused and the victim. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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