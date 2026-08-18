In a shocking case from Alappuzha, a 13-year-old girl allegedly hired her friends to murder her 65-year-old grandfather. The police say the motive was to steal money for an iPhone for herself and bikes for her friends.

In a truly shocking incident from Haripad's Karuvatta, police have uncovered some chilling details about the brutal murder of an elderly man. It turns out, his own 13-year-old granddaughter allegedly masterminded the crime. She reportedly gave a 'quotation' to her teenage friends to kill him.

The police say the girl had a grudge against her grandfather. For the group of teenagers, this murder was just an easy way to get money. The motive will leave you stunned: the girl wanted an iPhone, and her friends wanted to buy bikes.

The police have taken the Class 8 student and her three friends into custody. All four of them are minors. The killers, who travelled to Haripad by train, were arrested at Paravur. Initially, the girl acted completely cool and didn't raise any suspicion.

The victim, Sivankutty Chettiar (65), was living on rent in Karuvatta. He was last seen by neighbours on Saturday evening, and police believe the murder happened the same night. His body was found after the granddaughter herself told neighbours that the house had been locked for two days. When locals checked, they found a horrific scene. Sivankutty's body was on the bed, with his hands and feet tied behind his back using bedsheets. He had been suffocated to death.

To destroy evidence, the killers had sprinkled chilli powder nearby. The bedroom almirah was also found broken into. At the time of the murder, only Sivankutty and his granddaughter were at home, as his wife was at a hospital for their daughter's delivery.

The police cracked the case by tracking phone records. They found that after the murder, the accused even showed the girl visuals of the crime on a phone. Sivankutty has another daughter, Sasikala, who works abroad. He was also building two new houses for his children near his rented place.

The body, currently at Haripad Taluk Hospital, will be sent for a post-mortem at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, led by a police surgeon.