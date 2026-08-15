A BMW rented for a wedding in Palakkad's Thirumittacode has crashed. The driver lost control on a bridge, and the car hit a tree before falling into a nearby paddy field. All seven people inside the car had a miraculous escape.

Palakkad: A luxury BMW car rented for a wedding function in Thirumittacode, Palakkad, met with an accident after the vehicle reportedly lost control while crossing a bridge. The car veered off the road, hit a tree nearby and overturned before falling into a paddy field.

The accident occurred while seven people were travelling in the car. Despite the vehicle plunging into the field and overturning, all seven occupants managed to escape. They reportedly sustained only minor injuries and were taken for medical attention following the incident.

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The BMW had reportedly been rented for use during a wedding function. The accident caused concern among local residents, who rushed to the spot after hearing about the crash. The damaged vehicle was found in the paddy field following the accident.

Preliminary information suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle while on the bridge, leading to the collision with the tree and the subsequent fall into the field. The exact circumstances that caused the driver to lose control are yet to be ascertained.

Further details regarding the accident and the condition of those involved are awaited.

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