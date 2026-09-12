Karnataka has imposed a liquor ban in Hubballi-Dharwad in five phases during Ganeshotsav. The sale, transport and consumption of alcohol will be prohibited during specified periods from September 13 to 26. Check the dates and timings here.

To maintain law and order in Hubballi-Dharwad during the upcoming Ganeshotsav celebrations, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate Bhushan Borase has issued an order banning the sale, transport and consumption of alcohol in five phases. The restrictions will be in force during key periods between September 13 and 26, coinciding with Ganesh idol installations, immersion processions and cultural programmes across the city.

The Ganesh festival celebrations will be held from September 14 to 25. According to the order, the liquor ban has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of the possibility of disruptions to law and order during the festivities.

When Is The Liquor Ban?

The sale, transport and consumption of alcohol will be banned during the following five periods:

From 11:59 PM on September 13 to 6 AM on September 15

From 11:59 PM on September 17 to 6 AM on September 19

From 11:59 PM on September 19 to 6 AM on September 21

From 11:59 PM on September 21 to 6 AM on September 23

From 11:59 PM on September 24 to 6 AM on September 26

Ganeshotsav At Rani Chennamma Maidan From September 14

Sanjay Badaskar, president of the Utsav Mahamandal, announced that the Rani Chennamma Maidan Ganeshotsav Mandali will celebrate Ganeshotsav for three days, from September 14 to 16, with religious devotion and a series of cultural programmes.

Speaking at a press conference, Badaskar said the Mandali aims to make Ganeshotsav a model festival that reflects culture, heritage and social harmony, rather than limiting it to a religious observance.

He said last year’s Ganeshotsav and immersion procession received an overwhelming response from the public. More than 300 artists participated in various cultural troupes, adding colour and vibrancy to the procession. Despite not using a DJ, there was no shortage of enthusiasm or celebration among the people, he said.

This year, the grand Ganesh idol procession will begin at 9 AM on September 14 from the Murusavira Math premises. The idol will be brought to Rani Chennamma Maidan and installed with traditional rituals at 12 PM.

Various religious, cultural and devotional programmes will be held on September 14 and 15. Continuous ‘Anna Santarpane’, or food distribution, has also been arranged for devotees, Badaskar said.

Ganesh Idol Immersion On September 16

On September 16, the Ganesh immersion procession will be flagged off at 12 PM. Gopal Ji, Central Secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, will participate as the chief speaker at the public function.

The procession will feature various artistic performances and cultural troupes showcasing Karnataka’s cultural heritage and diversity. The Ganesh idol will be immersed at Hosur well at around 5 PM, Badaskar said.

Permission for the festival has been granted by the Hu-Dha Municipal Corporation. A reception committee and a festival committee have also been formed to oversee the successful organisation of the event.

Mahadev Karamari, Nandakumar and Dr V.S.V. Prasad are the chief patrons, while businessman Gautam Bafna is the president of the 41-member festival committee, Badaskar said.

Mahadev Karamari, Gautam Bafna, Ravi Dandin, Ramesh Kadam and others were present at the press conference.