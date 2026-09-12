A viral Instagram Reel has captured the dramatic transformation of Bengaluru's notoriously congested roads into empty flyovers during festive seasons. The video highlights the surreal, traffic-free experience residents have when a large number of people leave the city for long weekends and holidays.

A viral Instagram Reel posted by @bangalore_social and @bengaluru.ig has struck a chord with millions of city residents, poking fun at the dramatic transformation India’s tech capital undergoes during long weekends and festive seasons.

The short clip, titled "Bengaluru when all Non-Bangaloreans leave city for festival — Zero Traffic 🥹," shows wide flyovers and major arteries unusually wide open, with only a handful of vehicles cruising along. For a city notoriously ranked among the world’s most congested, the sight of clear asphalt and uninterrupted green lights feels almost surreal to locals.

The footage has quickly caught the attention of Bengaluru residents and social media users, with many joking that the city’s infamous traffic seems to disappear when a large number of people leave town for the festive period.

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The videos provide a dramatic contrast to Bengaluru's typical traffic scenes, especially on main highways during rush hour. In the widely shared video, buses, vehicles, and two-wheelers are shown travelling freely as a sizable section of the road remains empty.

It has also elicited amusing responses from readers. While some concur that Bengaluru seems notably different when people leave the city for festivals, others questioned the cause of the unusually low traffic.

Major festivals and long weekends cause a large number of people to leave Bengaluru, which frequently results in calmer city roadways despite increased traffic on highways and at train stations. Traffic has long been one of Bengaluru’s most discussed urban issues, with lengthy commute times and congestion becoming a recurring part of the city’s everyday conversation. Against that backdrop, images of wide-open roads naturally tend to go viral.

A famous Bengaluru paradox is shown in the popular video: although the city faces severe daily traffic on working days, its festive emptiness serves as a striking reminder of how many of its residents have made Bengaluru their home away from home. Those who stay in the city get to enjoy a unique, stress-free drive till the holidays finish and the normal commute begins.