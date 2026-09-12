An 85-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada has reunited with her 105-year-old mother after nearly 20 years. Her grandchildren helped her travel through a difficult forest route to reach her mother’s home in Makki, Belthangady.

A 105-year-old mother and her 85-year-old daughter have finally reunited after nearly 20 years, thanks to the determination of their grandchildren. Sushila, the eldest daughter of 105-year-old Seetamma, had long wished to meet her mother, but her age and health issues, coupled with the lack of a proper road to Seetamma’s home, made the journey extremely difficult. The emotional reunion took place at Makki in Malavantike village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada.

Seetamma lives in Makki with her children and has 11 children in total. Her eldest daughter, Sushila, is now 85. However, reaching Seetamma’s home is a major challenge as there is no proper road leading to the house. Visitors have to travel by jeep through a dense forest before walking for about 1.5 kilometres downhill and crossing a stream.

Sushila lives with her children in Mithabagilu. As the two families lived far apart and the journey to Seetamma’s home was difficult, the mother and daughter had not met for nearly 20 years. They were left with only old memories of each other as the years passed.

Grandchildren Step Up To Fulfil Their Grandmother’s Wish

Given her advanced age, Seetamma could not travel to meet her daughter. At the same time, Sushila’s health issues made it difficult for her to undertake the challenging journey to her mother’s home.

Determined to fulfil their grandmother’s long-standing wish, Sushila’s grandchildren decided to take her to Makki. They travelled with her by jeep along the rough forest path leading towards Seetamma’s home.

However, the jeep could not reach the house. For the final stretch, the grandchildren carefully helped Sushila walk along the forest path. After making the difficult journey, she finally reached her mother’s home and met Seetamma after nearly two decades.

A Home Without A Proper Road

Recalling the emotional moment, Sushila’s grandson Keshav said they had always wanted to take their grandmother to meet her mother but had been unable to do so because of her age and the lack of a proper road.