A Bengaluru professional shared a direct, informal job application on social media, sparking a debate. He praised the applicant's blunt pitch for a developer role, calling it the "best cold email." The discussion questioned whether a straightforward, confident approach is more effective than traditional, polished applications.

A Bengaluru man has sparked a lively discussion on social media after sharing an unusually direct job application email from a job seeker. Calling it the “best cold email” he had ever received, the professional said the applicant’s blunt, informal approach immediately stood out from the polished messages typically sent to recruiters and hiring managers.

The Bengaluru-based professional, who has previously been involved in reviewing CVs during hiring, shared the email on X and praised the candidate’s “straight shooter attitude.” According to him, the application was memorable enough to be saved for future reference, leading social media users to debate whether being straightforward could be more effective than carefully crafted job pitches.

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The application was reportedly for a full-stack developer position. An image shared with the post showed part of the applicant’s pitch, including the striking line: “Mujhe lelo dhada dhadd outputs dedunga …” The CV appeared to identify the applicant as ‘Dhiran_madhukar’.

The unusual wording quickly attracted attention, with users discussing whether an informal approach could help candidates stand out in an increasingly competitive job market.

One user highlighted the irony of publicly sharing an approach that others could copy, writing, “Save for later" so everyone can copy the email you liked for not sounding like everyone else. I’d love to connect!”

Another argued that clarity is often more valuable than elaborate personalisation: “Direct beats clever almost every time. One clear reason you reached out beats three paragraphs of personalization theater.”

The conversation also produced humorous reactions. One user wrote, “Pls forward it to me if you’re not hiring him."

Another explained why the pitch may have worked, saying, “The best cold emails earn the read before they ask for the reply. The straight-shooter tone works because it makes the fit obvious; I’d keep the first CTA to one low-friction question and test it against a more personalized opener. Clarity beats cleverness.”

Others focused on keeping applications simple. “The format that wins is usually boringly clear. Subject, one trigger, one ask. Everything else is noise,” one user said.

Another summed up the appeal of the unconventional style: “Abb toh mujhe bhi aisehi karna padega, waise bhi to the point sounds better than professional."

The exchange has now become a broader discussion about whether job seekers should abandon overly formal language and let a clear, confident pitch speak for itself.