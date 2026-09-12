Police have finally found an 18-year-old girl who went missing from Bengaluru seven months ago. The big breakthrough came from an Aadhaar OTP. She was found living in a village in Kanakapura taluk with a man she had married.

Bengaluru: The police have finally found an 18-year-old girl from Vidyaranyapura who had been missing for seven months. The second-year PUC student disappeared on January 31st. After a long search, she was located in a village in Kanakapura taluk, living with a man she had married. The police said she is also pregnant.

The breakthrough in this case came from a simple Aadhaar OTP. The police were able to track her location after she used her Aadhaar details.

According to the police, the girl left home telling her family she was going to college. Instead, she eloped with a minor friend. They didn't take much with them – no mobile phones or other belongings, just their Aadhaar cards and college bags. The two travelled to Malai Mahadeshwara Hills and then went their separate ways.

Police teams searched for her but had no luck. The girl's parents then filed a Habeas Corpus petition. Following an order from the Karnataka High Court, the CID took over the investigation.

The case finally cracked when the girl used her Aadhaar information to register for a government welfare scheme. She had given her husband's phone number for the registration. The police tracked the OTP sent for the Aadhaar update, which led them straight to the phone number. They traced the number to a village in Kanakapura and found the girl.

She was produced before the High Court and has since been sent home with her parents. The police are still searching for the minor friend who left with her.