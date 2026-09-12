The SIT probing a fake medicine racket in Bengaluru’s Tavarekere has uncovered a multi-crore operation allegedly supplying counterfeit cancer, thyroid and vitamin medicines to hospitals and medical shops. One person has been arrested.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake medicine racket busted in Bengaluru’s Tavarekere has uncovered shocking details about the scale and alleged operations of the illegal business. The investigation has revealed that the racket, allegedly run by Veeresh, the owner of ‘Krupa Health Care’, was a multi-crore operation with a network extending across Karnataka and other states.

According to the probe, the accused allegedly supplied counterfeit medicines, including drugs used to treat cancer and thyroid-related conditions, as well as other critical illnesses, to hospitals and medical shops through a network of medical representatives.

A Friend’s Idea Led To A Crooked Empire

Veeresh, who initially ran a small retail business, allegedly entered the fake medicine trade following a suggestion from his close associate, Prashanth. According to the SIT probe, Prashanth proposed that they could make crores by selling counterfeit tablets and injections bearing the labels of reputed pharmaceutical companies.

Veeresh allegedly agreed to invest in the operation, while Prashanth took charge of running the racket.

Preying On The Desperation Of Critically Ill Patients

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly built their business around the belief that critically ill patients, particularly those fighting for their lives, would be less likely to question the medicines they received if they were offered at cheaper prices.

Using this strategy, the alleged racket expanded its network across Karnataka and into other states. In 2021, Veeresh registered a company called ‘Krupa Health Care’. He allegedly sourced counterfeit medicines from several dealers, including Prashanth, who has been identified as one of the key conspirators in the case.

The counterfeit medicines were allegedly sourced from major centres, including Mumbai and Gujarat, before being transported to Bengaluru. Veeresh reportedly stored the stock at a godown near Minerva Circle.

Huge Commissions Offered To Medical Representatives

To introduce the counterfeit medicines into reputed hospitals and major medical shops, Veeresh allegedly operated a network of more than 15 medical representatives (MRs).

The MRs were reportedly offered substantial commissions to facilitate the supply of the fake medicines. The drugs were allegedly sold to hospitals and medical shops at prices significantly lower than the prevailing market rates, making them attractive to buyers.

According to the SIT investigation, the racket primarily dealt in counterfeit cancer, thyroid and vitamin tablets, besides injections used in critical and life-saving treatments.

Veeresh In SIT Custody

The CID’s SIT, which has been investigating the case, arrested Veeresh, the owner of Krupa Health Care, in connection with the racket.

Officials have seized a large quantity of suspected counterfeit medicines and important documents from his possession. Veeresh has been taken into custody and is being interrogated by the SIT as investigators attempt to identify and trace the other key players allegedly involved in the multi-crore racket.