Madhya Pradesh enforces liquor ban in religious cities, CM Mohan Yadav calls 'historic step'

Bhopal: The prohibition on liquor in 19 religious cities and select gram panchayat areas across Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, and Maihar, officially took effect on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed the move as a "historic step towards de-addiction".

The decision to implement the liquor ban was initially announced by the CM and later received cabinet approval on January 24 during a meeting in Maheshwar, a town deeply connected with the revered medieval-era queen, Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Liquor shops shut within urban boundaries of religious cities in MP

As per the decision, all liquor shops and bars will be shut down within the urban boundaries of Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak, as well as in the gram panchayat areas of Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga, an official stated.

The BJP government has designated these 19 urban and rural areas as "completely sacred" and enforced a total prohibition on liquor within their jurisdiction.

In a statement, Yadav described the move as a "historic step towards de-addiction," emphasizing the "public faith and religious reverence" linked to these cities and rural areas as key reasons for the decision.

The liquor ban, which took effect on Tuesday, applies to religious sites spread across one municipal corporation, several municipal councils, and multiple village panchayats.

