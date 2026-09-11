Karnataka released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu amid protests by farmers and pro-Kannada groups. The sudden rise in the river’s water level left six cattle stranded on a river island near Ganjam in Mandya’s Srirangapatna taluk.

The long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has flared up once again, with Karnataka facing a serious water crisis amid poor rainfall and drought-like conditions. Despite mounting concerns over depleted reservoirs and protests by farmers and pro-Kannada groups, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. Caught between the order and growing opposition within the state, the Karnataka government released water on Sunday, September 10. The sudden rise in the river’s water level left six cattle stranded on a river island near Ganjam in Mandya district’s Srirangapatna taluk.

8,000 Cusecs Of Water Released

The water level in the Cauvery river rose suddenly on Sunday evening, catching the cattle, which were grazing on small river islands, off guard. As the water level increased rapidly, the animals were unable to return to the riverbanks and became stranded.

The water flow, which was around 3,000 cusecs in the morning, was increased to 8,000 cusecs by the evening. The sudden increase of 5,000 cusecs left the six cattle stranded on the river island.

All-Night Rescue Operation

A rescue operation continued through the night to save the six cattle stranded on a river island near Ganjam in Mandya district’s Srirangapatna taluk.

The cattle belonged to a local resident, Shivaraju. After locals raised the alarm, the fire department rushed to the spot and, with the help of residents, launched a rescue operation to bring the animals to safety.

After a continuous effort through the night, all six cattle were successfully rescued and brought back to safety.

Farmers Protest Cauvery Water Release

The release of 8,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu since Sunday evening has triggered anger among farmers in the Cauvery basin.

Farmers have questioned the decision to release water to the neighbouring state at a time when Karnataka is facing poor rainfall and declining reservoir levels. Farmers in the Cauvery basin, including those in Mandya, have also been asked to avoid cultivating crops amid concerns over water availability.

The latest development has further intensified the long-running debate over the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with farmers and pro-Kannada groups opposing the release of water from Karnataka’s reservoirs.