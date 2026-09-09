Karnataka Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said the CWRC ordered the release of 6,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu, which the state managed to get reduced. He cited low inflows as a major concern, making it difficult to release water and an SC appeal inevitable.

CWRC Order Amid Low Inflow

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday said the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has ordered the state to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, adding that the state's technical team managed to get the quantum reduced by 3,000 cusecs.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka's current inflow is only 3,800 cusecs and expressed concern over the reduced inflow. "The CWRC has ordered Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. Due to the efforts of our entire technical team, we managed to get the quantum reduced by 3,000 cusecs," he said.

The Minister said weather conditions have changed over the past two days, with temperatures increasing significantly. "Today, our inflow is only 3,800 cusecs," he said, adding that the changing weather conditions were similar to those normally experienced in March, April and May.

Karnataka Mulls Supreme Court Appeal

Cheluvarayaswamy said he has asked ACS Gaurav Gupta to appear before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) through video conference. "This is a rare case where the CWRC has reduced the quantum. In most cases, the CWMA has upheld the CWRC's orders," he said.

He said Karnataka officials have been directed to review and contest the earlier order. "We will look at the CWMA proceedings and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister. I will also discuss it with our lawyer, Shyam," he said.

The Minister said approaching the Supreme Court appeared inevitable and that the government would take a decision after consultations. "It appears that filing an appeal before the Supreme Court is inevitable. We will discuss the matter with the Chief Minister, senior lawyers and our technical team and take a decision by the evening," he said.

Cheluvarayaswamy said Karnataka's inflow has reduced and could stop at any time, making it difficult for the state to release water. "Now, the inflow has reduced, and the inflow could stop at any time. We cannot release water," he said.

He added that the government team had made extensive efforts to contest the order but had not received the desired result. "After looking at the CWMA proceedings, I will discuss with the Chief Minister whether to approach the Supreme Court," he said. (ANI)