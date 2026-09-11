A BMTC bus in Bengaluru reportedly had its steering wheel come off while the vehicle was moving. The driver’s quick response helped avert a possible tragedy. A video of the incident went viral, prompting BMTC officials to order a probe.

In what can only be described as a nightmare on wheels, a BMTC bus driver in Bengaluru was left holding the steering wheel after it reportedly came off in his hands while the bus was moving. The shocking incident has once again raised serious concerns over the maintenance and fitness of buses operated by the city’s public transport service. The incident could have had disastrous consequences for the passengers on board, but the driver’s quick thinking and presence of mind reportedly helped prevent a potential tragedy.

One of the passengers on the bus reportedly captured the terrifying moment on a mobile phone, and the video has now gone viral on social media. The incident has triggered outrage among commuters and netizens, with many questioning how a bus in such a condition was allowed to operate and carry passengers.

Bus From R.R. Nagar Depot

According to the information available, the bus involved in the incident belongs to the Rajarajeshwarinagar (R.R. Nagar) BMTC Depot-21 in Bengaluru.

Serious allegations have been raised that the vehicle was in poor condition and was deployed for public service without a proper fitness and safety check. The incident has raised questions about whether the required inspections and maintenance procedures were followed before the bus was put on the road.

Senior BMTC Officials Order Probe

Following the circulation of the video on social media, senior BMTC officials have reportedly ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

"Who allowed such a dangerous bus on the road? Strict disciplinary action will be taken against the Depot Manager, mechanic, and other staff who were negligent and didn't conduct a proper Fitness Check," top BMTC sources said.

The probe is expected to examine the condition of the bus, the maintenance work carried out on it and the procedures followed before it was deployed for passenger service.

Action Against Manager

The BMTC has reportedly already initiated action against the Depot Manager, according to the information available. He is being held responsible for allegedly deploying a bus that was not in proper condition and for failing to ensure passenger safety.

The incident has also renewed concerns over the need for regular maintenance and fitness checks of public transport buses. With thousands of commuters relying on BMTC buses every day, any mechanical failure while a vehicle is in motion can pose a serious risk to passengers, motorists and pedestrians.