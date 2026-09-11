Bengaluru BMTC has launched the Namma BMTC 2.0 app, offering digital tickets, live bus tracking, journey planning and payments. Commuters can also use an NCMC card from RBL Bank for both BMTC buses and Namma Metro.

In a major step towards making public transport in Bengaluru more integrated and digital, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has rolled out a new system that allows commuters to use the same National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from RBL Bank for both Namma Metro and BMTC bus journeys. Alongside this, the ‘Namma BMTC Mobile App 2.0’ has also been officially launched, bringing bus and metro services together on a single digital platform.

The new initiative is aimed at making daily travel more convenient by allowing commuters to access ticketing, payments, journey planning, live bus tracking and other public transport services digitally. The integration is expected to benefit passengers who frequently switch between BMTC buses and Namma Metro during their daily commute.

One Card For Both Bus And Metro

The NCMC is a national-level card designed to work across different public transport systems. The single-payment system is expected to provide greater convenience to passengers who use both Namma Metro and BMTC buses.

The NCMC service had been planned for an earlier launch but faced several delays before finally being rolled out.

‘Namma BMTC 2.0’ App Unveiled

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar unveiled the new ‘Namma BMTC Mobile App 2.0’ at a function held at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy were also present at the event.

Through the new app, passengers can access digital bus tickets, Metro QR tickets, various bus passes, live bus tracking, journey planning and digital payment options in one place. The app is designed to allow commuters to book and pay for both BMTC bus and BMRCL metro travel through a single platform.

Live Bus Tracking And Journey Planner Features

Live Bus Location: The app provides real-time information on BMTC buses, including their live location, estimated time of arrival (ETA), routes and stop-wise service details. Commuters can also find nearby bus stops and check which buses are operating from those locations.

Journey Planner: Passengers can enter their starting point and destination, after which the app will display suitable travel options by BMTC bus, metro or a combination of both.

Digital Tickets, Passes And Payments

Commuters can purchase digital bus tickets directly through the app and view their active tickets or passes. Metro QR tickets can also be purchased through the platform.

The app allows passengers to purchase various bus passes, including the Vistara Pass, Vajra Gold Pass, General Vistara Pass, Vayu Vajra Pass and NICE Road Pass.

Payments can be made digitally using UPI and mobile wallets. Commuters can also check their transaction history and access digital receipts through the app.

Support For Kannada And English

The app is available in both Kannada and English. Details such as bus stop names, titles and receipts will also be available in Kannada.

The new app is aimed at making Bengaluru’s public transport system more digital, cashless and user-friendly by bringing several commuter services together on a single platform. The ‘Namma BMTC 2.0’ app is available on the Google Play Store.