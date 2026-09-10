Former MP Prajwal Revanna reportedly confronted police during questioning over a mobile phone allegedly found in his jail barrack. He reportedly asked officers, “Do you know who I am?” and refused to provide information, sources said.

Former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in connection with the Hassan pen drive case, reportedly refused to cooperate when police questioned him about a mobile phone allegedly found in his possession. According to police sources cited by Asianet Suvarna News, Prajwal was uncooperative during the questioning and allegedly confronted the investigating officers.

The Parappana Agrahara police team had gone to the prison to question Prajwal about the mobile phone. During the interrogation, he allegedly refused to provide information about the device and insisted that he had the right to remain silent. Police have also recorded the statement of another inmate, Pratap Roy, who is suspected of having helped Prajwal.

The investigation has reportedly found that the mobile phone was allegedly used to communicate with his father, HD Revanna, mother, Bhavani Revanna, and several friends.

Prajwal Revanna's High-Drama During Questioning

When the Parappana Agrahara police questioned him about the mobile phone, Prajwal allegedly refused to provide any information. Instead, he reportedly cited his right to remain silent and declined to answer questions from the investigating officers.

According to police sources, Prajwal also allegedly challenged the officers during the questioning and questioned their authority to interrogate him.

Prajwal Allegedly Confronts Police

He reportedly raised his voice at the investigating officers and said, "Do you even know who you are talking to? I am a former MP and the grandson of a former Prime Minister. I will go to court and appeal this."

Prajwal also allegedly claimed that he was being deliberately framed in the case and accused officials of attempting to get his bail cancelled.

"I will not say anything. I won't open my mouth about any matter. Do whatever you want. Who do you think you are talking to?" he reportedly told the officers, according to police sources.

On August 11, a CCB raid on Prajwal's barrack reportedly led to the discovery of a mobile phone and a pen drive. Following a complaint from prison officials, the Parappana Agrahara police registered a case against Prajwal and Pratap Roy.