A road rage incident near Bengaluru’s Kudlu Gate was caught on camera, showing a biker allegedly hitting another man during a traffic altercation. Bengaluru City Police reportedly asked Beguru Police Station to look into the incident.

A disturbing case of road rage was reportedly captured on camera near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru, where a biker was seen hitting another person during a heated traffic altercation. The incident has sparked concern over growing instances of aggression on the city’s roads, where long traffic jams, congested stretches and daily commuting pressures often test motorists’ patience. A momentary argument on the road can quickly escalate into physical violence, raising concerns about road safety and responsible driving in Bengaluru.

The video of the incident was shared by Karnataka Portfolio on social media, along with a message urging motorists to remain calm and avoid escalating arguments during traffic disputes. According to the post, Bengaluru City Police asked Beguru Police Station to look into the incident.

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Road Rage Incident Captured Near Kudlu Gate

The incident reportedly took place near Kudlu Gate during a traffic altercation. In the video, a biker can be seen hitting another person following what appears to be a disagreement on the road.

While traffic-related arguments are not uncommon in Bengaluru, incidents that turn physical can have serious consequences. Road users may suffer injuries and face legal action when disputes escalate into violence.

The social media post highlighted how Bengaluru’s challenging traffic conditions can contribute to frustration among commuters, but stressed that anger and aggression are not solutions to traffic-related disagreements.

The post urged motorists to keep their distance, remain patient and avoid engaging in confrontations with other road users.

Bengaluru Traffic And Road Rage Concerns

Bengaluru is known for its heavy traffic, long commute times and frequent congestion, particularly on busy stretches across the city. For many motorists, navigating through traffic can be stressful. However, patience and responsible behaviour remain essential for ensuring road safety.

A minor disagreement between motorists can quickly turn into a serious confrontation. In such situations, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding verbal exchanges and moving away from the situation can help prevent matters from escalating.

The Kudlu Gate incident has once again drawn attention to the need for responsible behaviour on the roads, particularly as commuters deal with Bengaluru’s daily traffic challenges.

How Did Social Media React?

The incident drew reactions from social media users, with some expressing concern over the increasing instances of violence on the roads, while others pointed to the frustration caused by Bengaluru’s traffic and road conditions.

One user commented: "It's very common. People are very violent Now a days "

Another user commented: "I'm not supporting violence but I feel these guys. Despite paying hefty roadtax, surge tax, toll tax, gst with fuel, what do Bangalore and get? Mud, dust, potholes and traffic. It's mega frustrating at times. "

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The reactions reflected two different concerns: condemnation of road violence and frustration among commuters over Bengaluru’s traffic conditions, potholes and other road-related problems.

The incident serves as a reminder that losing one’s temper for a few seconds on the road can potentially result in serious injuries or legal consequences. With Bengaluru’s traffic already a daily challenge for thousands of commuters, motorists are being urged to exercise patience and avoid turning traffic disagreements into confrontations.