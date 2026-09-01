AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan slammed CM C Joseph Vijay over the delayed opening of the Mettur dam, accusing the government of failing farmers by not pressuring Karnataka. The DMK also questioned the limited 45-day water release for kuruvai cultivation.

AIADMK Slams Government Over Delay

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Tuesday slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay alleging the delayed opening of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur for Cauvery Delta irrigation, saying the water should have been released by June 12 and accusing the government of failing farmers dependent on the river.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan said, "The water should have been released by June 12. This clearly shows that it is not only the farmers but all inhabitants who depend on Cauvery who are cheated by Vijay."

He alleged that the government had failed to take timely legal action and exert pressure on Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water. "June 12 deadline to release water was missed because they did not take legal action on time and exercise pressure on Karnataka. They were mute spectators because they were at the mercy of Congress to run the government," the AIADMK spokesperson said.

Sathyan also criticised the Chief Minister over promises made to the people, saying, "His promises were tall and high, but he did not waive the loans."

Mettur Dam Gates to Open

The remarks came as Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Salem district on Tuesday to open the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta districts. The gates are scheduled to be opened at 10 am, with the water release planned for 45 days from September 1, subject to the reservoir's storage and inflow conditions.

The Mettur dam is traditionally opened on June 12 to facilitate kuruvai cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. However, the opening was delayed this year due to inadequate rainfall in the Cauvery basin and low storage levels.

DMK Questions Water Release Duration

Reacting to the development, DMK spokesperson TK Elangovan said the government should ensure adequate water supply for farmers and questioned the decision to limit the release to 45 days. "The water is needed for the farmers. It is not government expenditure that has to be passed in the assembly. Whatever quantum of water the farmer needs, it is for the government to release," Elangovan said.

"How can they fix 45 days or 46 days? Only in January will the crop season be over. Until then, the plant should grow. The plant needs water," he added.

Supreme Court Defers Cauvery Hearing

The opening also comes amid the ongoing Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the matter to September 15 after Tamil Nadu sought directions for Karnataka to clear the backlog in water releases.

During the hearing, Karnataka said it was releasing more than the stipulated 9,000 cusecs, while Tamil Nadu alleged that an accumulated shortfall remained. The Supreme Court directed both States to place subsequent developments on record and listed the matter for further hearing on September 15. (ANI)

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