Four Bidar taluks, Aurad, Kamalanagar, Hulsoor and Bhalki, have been left out of Karnataka’s drought-hit list despite severe rainfall deficits. Farmers are demanding immediate surveys and inclusion of the taluks if they meet drought criteria.

The Karnataka government’s recent order declaring 101 taluks drought-hit for the 2026 Kharif season, covering the period from June 1 to August 12, has triggered concern and resentment among farmers in Bidar district. While four taluks have been included in the severely drought-hit category, farmers are questioning why four other taluks facing severe water shortages have been left out of the list.

According to the government order, Bidar, Basavakalyan, Humnabad and Chitguppa taluks have been included in the severely drought-hit list. However, Aurad, Kamalanagar, Hulsoor and Bhalki have not been included, despite farmers in these areas also reporting severe water shortages. Bhalki is also the home constituency of district in-charge minister Eshwar Khandre.

42% Rainfall Deficit

Farmers in Bidar district have completed 93% of the sowing for the season. However, inadequate monsoon rainfall has resulted in a 31% rainfall deficit across the district. The situation was particularly severe in June, when the district recorded a 42% rainfall deficit, making it the fourth-driest June in the past 50 years.

The rainfall shortage has affected crops across the district, with plants drying up, turning yellow and showing stunted growth. As crops deteriorate in their fields, farmers are now concerned that they may not receive government compensation if their taluks are not included in the drought-hit list.

The Revenue, Agriculture and Horticulture departments are expected to conduct a joint survey of the areas declared drought-hit.

Hope For Review At Month-End

The government order states that the rainfall situation will be scientifically reviewed every week during late August and September. The Revenue Department has also indicated that additional taluks could be included in the drought-hit list through a fresh order if they meet the required criteria based on ‘Ground Truthing’ and rainfall deficiency.

Demand To Include Four Taluks

Against this backdrop, farmers in Bidar are demanding that the four excluded taluks, Bhalki, Aurad, Kamalanagar and Hulsoor, be surveyed immediately and declared drought-hit if they meet the prescribed criteria.

R Devika, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department, said the drought-hit list was prepared based on data from the Karnataka State Drought Management Cell and that the district administration does not have the authority to submit a separate list.