Bengaluru heritage enthusiasts have raised concerns after the tombstone of Lalbagh architect Gustav Krumbiegel was found damaged at a Hosur Road cemetery. Heritage Beku has sought an investigation and professional restoration of the tombstone.

Bengaluru’s heritage enthusiasts have expressed outrage after the tombstone of Gustav Krumbiegel, the renowned landscape architect credited with shaping the iconic design of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, was found severely damaged at a cemetery on Hosur Road. The condition of the historic tombstone has raised concerns about the protection of the city’s cultural and historical landmarks, with citizens demanding an immediate investigation and professional restoration.

The damaged tombstone is located at Grave 6, Row 7, Plot 6, near Gate 1 of the Hosur Road cemetery. The incident has sparked concern among history and heritage enthusiasts, with citizens calling on authorities to determine how the damage occurred and take steps to protect Krumbiegel’s final resting place.

A citizens’ group, ‘Heritage Beku’, has expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as a serious blow to Bengaluru’s cultural and historical legacy.

Letter Sent To Police And Horticulture Department

Following the discovery, ‘Heritage Beku’ submitted a detailed letter to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Horticulture Department, seeking immediate action.

“Krumbiegel’s contribution to Bengaluru’s beauty, especially Lalbagh, is priceless. It is our duty to protect his memory,” the group stated in its letter.

Led by Priya Chetty Rajagopal, the group has called for a joint inspection of the site by the police and the Horticulture Department. It has urged the authorities to determine whether the damage was caused accidentally, resulted from natural deterioration over time, or was the result of vandalism.

The group has also demanded that if the damage is found to have been caused deliberately, a proper police investigation should be launched to identify those responsible. It has further urged the Horticulture Department to appoint qualified experts to undertake the professional restoration of the tombstone at the earliest.

Family Members Distressed

The letter also notes that Gustav Krumbiegel’s great-granddaughter, Alyia Krumbiegel, is an active member of ‘Heritage Beku’. She is reportedly deeply saddened by the condition of her great-grandfather’s grave.

The incident has renewed concerns among heritage enthusiasts about the need to preserve the resting places and memorials of individuals who played a significant role in shaping Bengaluru’s history and identity.