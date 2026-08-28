Demolition of an 18-storey residential building in SNN Raj’s E-Block near Kudlu, Bengaluru, began on August 28 after structural concerns and a tilt raised safety risks. The building has 49 apartments and was valued at around ₹200 crore.

Officials on Thursday began the demolition of an 18-storey residential building near Kudlu, which was constructed at a reported cost of around ₹200 crore. The building, located in the E-Block of the SNN Raj project in Kudlu village, is being demolished after authorities identified structural issues and determined that it was unsafe. SNN Raj Corp is carrying out the demolition using a controlled method.

18-Storey Building Demolition Begins

The demolition is taking place at the E-Block of the SNN Raj project in Kudlu village, which has 49 apartments. Standing 18 storeys tall and valued at around ₹200 crore, the residential building is being brought down using a controlled demolition process to minimise risks to people and surrounding properties.

Demolition Planned In Safe And Controlled Manner

The demolition of the SNN Raj E-Block has caused concern among parents and students of The Cambridge International School, located next to the building. The school has more than 1,000 students.

Given the building’s proximity to the school, authorities have opted for a controlled demolition process. The operation was officially launched on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Ashok, the father of a student at the school, expressed concern over the demolition.

“The school had told us they would conduct online classes, but now they are asking students to come to the campus. There are over a thousand students in the school. We are scared to send our children,” he said.

“Just looking at this building is frightening. I hope they demolish it as soon as possible, without any trouble,” he added.

Construction Firm Agrees To Demolition

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) decided to demolish the building after authorities found that it was tilting to one side, raising concerns about the possibility of a major accident.

GBA engineers inspected the structure and recommended its demolition. Chief Commissioner Maheshwara Rao subsequently held discussions with the construction company, which formally agreed to the demolition.

Questions have also been raised about the officials who initially granted permission for the building’s construction. However, a subsequent report indicated that an error during the soil-testing process may have been the primary reason for the structural problems.