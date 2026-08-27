Karnataka LoP R Ashoka lambasted the Congress govt for its delayed drought response, demanding more talukas be declared drought-hit. He also warned of continued agitation if Minister B Nagendra is not asked to resign over an alleged scam.

BJP Slams Govt Over Drought, Demands Minister's Resignation

Karnataka Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R Ashoka on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led state government over its delayed response to the drought crisis and reiterated the opposition's demand for the immediate resignation of Minister B Nagendra.

Targeting the state government over the drought declaration of 101 talukas, Ashoka claimed that the administration acted too late and vastly undercounted the affected regions. "Today Deputy Chief Minister G Parmeshwar has declared 101 talukas as drought-hit talukas. They realised it very late. I want to say that not only 101 but there are 170 Talukas which are drought-hit talukas. They should also declare them drought-affected," Ashoka told reporters.

Stepping up the offensive on the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam, the senior BJP leader asserted that the opposition would not back down from demanding Minister B Nagendra's resignation. "This is the first time ever in the Karnataka Assembly that the opposition has stuck to only one subject. That was Nagendra's resignation. We protested each and every day. I want to warn CM that he must accept Nagendra's resignation or we will not stop our agitation whether it be inside the Assembly or out on the streets," Ashoka asserted.

Govt Fast-Tracks Cloud Seeding to Tackle Water Scarcity

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has fast-tracked cloud seeding operations to mitigate the prevailing rainfall deficit and avert severe water scarcity across the state.

Addressing a press briefing on August 25 in Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said, "To effectively tackle the prevailing rainfall deficit and preempt severe water scarcity, we have decided to take up cloud seeding on priority."

The Minister said all three specialised committees for the project are being formally constituted today. Over the next two to three days, the panels will conduct initial technical assessments, after which cloud seeding operations and field evaluation will officially commence.

Two high-level preparatory meetings have already taken place, and specific operational directives have been issued to department secretaries, he said.

A three-tier framework has been created for the mission, which includes the Monitoring Committee, Technical Committee, and Field Operation & Evaluation Committee.

Though patchy rainfall has been recorded in parts of the state, weather forecasts indicate a lack of sustained, continuous monsoon activity, necessitating artificial precipitation measures to avert a water crisis, he added.

The total budget allocation is estimated at Rs 27 crore.

Reiterating the government's commitment, the Minister said that regardless of the financial cost to the exchequer, the state government prioritises securing uninterrupted drinking water supply for citizens and livestock. The initiative will help recharge local lakes, ponds and minor water bodies while supporting dryland agriculture ahead of the upcoming summer season. (ANI)