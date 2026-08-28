Bengaluru Cyber Crime Inspector K.B. Ravi was among four people killed after a sleeper bus travelling from Bhopal to Indore fell from a flyover in Madhya Pradesh. Two Bengaluru police personnel were seriously injured in the accident.

A Bengaluru police inspector died in a tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh while he was on duty investigating a cybercrime case. The officer, who was part of a team probing a cyber fraud involving a malicious APK file, was travelling from Bhopal to Indore when the sleeper bus he was travelling in reportedly fell from a flyover.

The deceased has been identified as Inspector K.B. Ravi, a 2007-batch officer attached to the South-East Division’s CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) Police Station in Bengaluru. He was part of a nine-member police team that had travelled to Madhya Pradesh to investigate a cyber fraud case involving a malicious APK file.

The team had already arrested two accused, following which six officers returned to Bengaluru with them. However, Inspector Ravi and two other personnel stayed back to trace the remaining accused.

Bus Falls From Flyover

The accident occurred while the officers were travelling in a sleeper bus from Bhopal to Indore. The bus reportedly fell from a flyover, resulting in Inspector Ravi’s death at the spot.

His colleague, PSI Ramesh, escaped with minor injuries. Two other police personnel, however, sustained critical injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Inspector Ravi’s Police Career

Inspector K.B. Ravi had joined the police force as a constable in the 2005 batch and was later selected as a Police Sub-Inspector in 2007. During his career, he had served at the Ashoknagar, Indiranagar and Koramangala police stations in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Police are gathering further details about the accident and coordinating with authorities in Madhya Pradesh regarding the incident.