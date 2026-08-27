Karnataka faces an unprecedented drought with a 30% rainfall deficit. Dy CM G Parameshwara announced a Rs 635 crore fund to manage the crisis, with 101 taluks declared drought-affected. The government is ensuring water and fodder supply.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said the state is facing an unprecedented drought this year, with the state government earmarking Rs 635 crore to manage the crisis and ensure that neither residents nor livestock face hardship. He also assured that there is no shortage of funds.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday, he briefed the media on the prevailing drought situation, crop losses and measures being taken by the state government to manage the crisis.

Drought Statistics and Declaration

"From June 1 to August 26, Karnataka received only 465 mm of rainfall against the normal 666 mm, recording a 30 per cent deficit. As many as 29 districts and 190 taluks fall under the Deficit to Large Deficit rainfall categories, with 12 taluks experiencing large deficit rainfall. As of August 26, 134 taluks had experienced dry spells of more than three consecutive weeks and qualified for assessment under Trigger-1," he said.

Explaining the drought declaration process, Parameshwara said the Union Government's Drought Manual, 2020, prescribes several trigger points. "Under Trigger-1, a taluk qualifies if it receives no rainfall for three or more weeks, termed dry-spell weeks. Trigger-2 considers factors such as the extent of sowing, the condition of sown crops, soil moisture, groundwater levels, and water availability in tanks and reservoirs," he explained.

"Based on these parameters, we carried out the assessment and ground-truthing. 134 taluks qualified under Trigger-1. Following ground-truthing, 101 taluks have currently qualified to be declared drought-affected. The remaining 32 taluks that qualified under Trigger-1 are under review," he said. After the first phase of declaring 101 taluks drought-affected, the situation will be reviewed every 15 days. Ground-truthing has been carried out hobli-wise, and the findings have been analysed before identifying drought-affected areas.

Challenges with Central Criteria

He pointed out certain limitations in the Union Government's criteria. "In some taluks, even if there is no rain for two weeks and it rains just once in between, the taluk may lose eligibility under Trigger-1, even though crops may not have grown. Such problems exist in the present criteria. We have repeatedly urged the Union Government to revise them, as was done earlier, but the Centre has not addressed the issue. Therefore, we are compelled to declare drought in phases," he said.

Impact on Agriculture

As of August 21, sowing in the state stood at 71 per cent. Against a target of 84.10 lakh hectares, sowing had taken place in only 60 lakh hectares. Of the state's 240 taluks, sowing was below 75 per cent in 104 taluks, while in 42 taluks it was below 25 per cent. The situation is similar in horticulture. As of August 25, only 3.04 lakh hectares, or 69 per cent, had been covered against a target of 4.36 lakh hectares. Even crops that have been sown are not achieving expected growth due to inadequate rainfall. Farmers have therefore been advised to cultivate short-duration varieties suited to deficient rainfall conditions, and seeds have been distributed accordingly.

Soil Moisture and Groundwater Stress

The prolonged rainfall shortage has also led to a sharp decline in soil moisture. According to the Moisture Adequacy Index (MAI), as of August 26, 178 taluks, or 74 per cent of the state, are facing severe soil-moisture stress. Of these, 86 taluks face very severe moisture deficiency and 92 taluks face moderate deficiency, adversely affecting the early growth of crops.

Groundwater levels have declined in 132 taluks compared with the average of the previous decade, and there are concerns that levels could fall further in the coming months. The government is therefore taking measures to support groundwater recharge and development. Parameshwara urged people to recognise the seriousness of the situation, prioritise groundwater conservation and use water judiciously.

Government's Relief and Management Efforts

He said reservoir storage during the corresponding period last year stood at 815.70 TMC, whereas, as of August 26 this year, it was only 684.09 TMC.

Drinking Water Supply

As per data available up to August 22, drinking water is being supplied to 758 villages through 149 tankers, while 714 private borewells have been hired. In urban areas, water is being supplied through 48 tankers to 114 wards across 18 Urban Local Bodies, and 18 private borewells have also been hired. The government has estimated that if the situation worsens, 2,059 Gram Panchayats could face drinking water shortages next summer. Necessary preparations have already been made to address such a situation, he said.

Fodder Availability for Livestock

According to information provided by Deputy Commissioners and the Animal Husbandry Department, the state currently has around 151 lakh tonnes of fodder, sufficient for approximately 33 weeks. In 49 taluks, stocks are sufficient for about 25 weeks, while in 18 taluks, fodder availability is sufficient for less than 20 weeks. The government has released Rs 25 crore to provide fodder seed kits to farmers who have access to water. KMF is also distributing fodder seed kits. Farmers who have grown fodder have been requested to preserve and conserve it carefully, Parameshwara said. (ANI)

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