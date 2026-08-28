A cab driver in Bengaluru is all praises for Google's 'Ananta' office after dropping off a passenger. He was treated to free food, including a full buffet, and had a dedicated space to rest, making him feel like a 'guest'. His experience has now gone viral.

If you really want to know about a company's culture, don't just ask its employees. Ask the cab drivers who drop them off! A cab driver's experience at Google's 'Ananta' office in Bengaluru is now going viral on social media, and for all the right reasons.

Tanya Mathur Bhattacharya, a Bengaluru-based author and coach, shared this amazing story on her LinkedIn profile. Her post was titled, "If you want to know about company culture, ask the drivers."

A Driver Who Wasn't Angry About a Delay!

Tanya had recently visited the Google office and had booked a cab with a driver named Sharath. She told him she would be back by 11:30 AM. However, due to a masterclass and lunch at the office, she only returned at 12:30 PM. When she apologised for making him wait, Sharath's reply completely surprised her. "Madam, thank you for being late! I love coming to the Google office," he said.

Free Breakfast and a 3-Course Buffet

When Tanya asked him why, Sharath explained the fantastic facilities Google provides for drivers. "Google has a separate parking area for cabs in the basement. There, they give us free tea, coffee, snacks, and a three-course buffet meal, three times a day," he shared. "The food here is so tasty, I had my breakfast here itself. Because you were late, I got time to have an early lunch too!"

'Don't Waste Food, But Eat as Much as You Want'

Sharath was full of praise for how Google treats its drivers. "At Google, they tell us not to waste food and to take only what we need on our plate. But we have the complete freedom to go back for as many servings as we want. Some other companies give a small allowance to eat outside, but Google is the best. Here, we feel like guests," he said proudly.

A Post That Created a Buzz on LinkedIn

Writing about how the driver's words impacted her, Tanya said, "Anyone can admire the beauty of a high-tech office. But the real culture and values of a company are found in its basement parking." She added, "A company's culture is not the lines written on your walls; it's about how you treat people who don't even step inside your office or work for you directly."