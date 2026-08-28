Bengaluru IT professional Chethan Shetty quit his corporate job in 2017 and returned to Sullia, Dakshina Kannada. He transformed his family's 11-acre farm with crop diversification, earning up to ₹60 lakh in annual turnover through farming.

Many professionals dream of leaving behind the fast-paced corporate grind of the city for a quieter life surrounded by nature. However, giving up a stable, well-paying job to pursue full-time farming is a risk that few are willing to take. For Chethan Shetty, the decision was not just a career change but also a return to his roots. He left his successful IT career in Bengaluru to transform his family's 11-acre ancestral land into a modern and profitable farm.

After an eight-year career at an IT firm in Bengaluru, Chethan quit his job in 2017 and returned to his hometown of Bellare in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada district. His goal was to develop his family's ancestral land into a modern farm while exploring new and profitable avenues in agriculture.

When Chethan traded his secure corporate job for the uncertainties of farming, he faced considerable opposition from friends, relatives and even his parents. He had to listen to comments such as, “Are you ruining your life by coming back to the village?” and “Who will marry their daughter to you?” Many people assumed that he would return to the city within a year. However, Chethan remained determined to make his decision work.

Even while working in the corporate sector, Chethan had a strong interest in farming. As a hobby, he grew mushrooms in the kitchen of his rented house in Bengaluru and sold them to local hotels. He also conducted a small experiment on his family's farm in Bellare by cultivating turmeric, which yielded 3,000 kg. These early successes gave him the confidence to pursue agriculture full-time.

Modern Farming And Crop Diversification

Chethan decided not to rely solely on traditional farming practices. He invested around ₹18 lakh to modernise the farm and diversify its crops. While the existing areca nut plantation provided a steady annual income of around ₹12 lakh, he began cultivating premium and exotic fruits to increase the farm's earning potential.

Today, Ave Manjanna Shetty Family Farms has more than 2,500 areca nut trees, 650 rambutan trees, 300 coconut trees, over 100 mangosteen trees and 800 pepper vines. The farm also produces nutmeg, avocado, turmeric and a variety of vegetables.

Exotic Fruits Become A Major Revenue Source

Exotic fruits have emerged as a major source of income for Chethan's agricultural venture. Rambutan sells for around ₹200 to ₹400 per kg in the market, while mangosteen can fetch up to ₹750 per kg during the peak season.

“We built our new house in the village entirely with the income from selling rambutan,” Chethan said.

According to reports, the farm's total annual turnover ranges from ₹25 lakh to ₹60 lakh, while its net profit is around ₹15 lakh.

Adapting To Climate Challenges

However, Chethan's farming journey has not been without challenges. Changing weather conditions severely affected his rambutan production, with the yield falling from 5,500 kg in 2022 to just 400 kg in 2024.

Despite the setback, Chethan did not give up. He reorganised his farming plans and adapted his crop management practices to respond to changing weather conditions.

Building A Strong Market Network

Beyond cultivation, Chethan has also focused on creating an efficient logistics and distribution network for his produce. He transports farm produce from Mangaluru to wholesalers and retailers in major cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Amritsar and Hyderabad, using trains, buses and road transport.

He has also partnered with agri-tech startups such as Zepto and Farmizen to help other local farmers gain better access to markets.

With labour shortages posing another challenge, Chethan and his family personally handle harvesting, sorting and packing activities on the farm.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s about the satisfaction you get from your work. I am extremely happy today because of that one decision I took back in 2017,” said the 35-year-old agri-entrepreneur.

Chethan Shetty's journey shows how agriculture, when supported by careful planning, modern techniques, crop diversification and effective marketing, can become a profitable and sustainable career. His decision to leave Bengaluru's corporate world and return to his roots has turned his family's ancestral land into a thriving farming venture.