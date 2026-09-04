After spending 18 years navigating Kerala’s roads behind the wheel of a KSRTC bus, driver Paul Kurien bid an emotional farewell to a vehicle that had become far more than just part of his job.

After spending 18 years navigating Kerala’s roads behind the wheel of a KSRTC bus, driver Paul Kurien bid an emotional farewell to a vehicle that had become far more than just part of his job. Kurien, who served with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for 18 years, had been driving the same bus on the Idukki-Kumily route for the past eight years. On his final working day, he stood beside the bus at the depot before beginning his leave ahead of retirement.

In a deeply moving gesture, Kurien leaned towards the bus and kissed it goodbye, marking the end of long hours on the road and years of dedicated service. The simple farewell soon resonated with social media users after his colleagues shared the video online.

Kurien is scheduled to officially retire on October 31. However, Tuesday marked his last day of active duty, following which he will remain on leave until his retirement.

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The touching farewell also drew the attention of Kerala Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan, who expressed his admiration for Kurien’s emotional gesture.

Satheesan said he was deeply moved by the way Kurien bowed in reverence to the bus he had driven with dedication for years. He said the commitment and pride of thousands of KSRTC workers like Kurien formed the backbone of Kerala's public transport system. He also said the government remained committed to modernising KSRTC while protecting and strengthening its role as the state's lifeline.

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