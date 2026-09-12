After 409 days, Mahadevi the elephant, also known as Madhuri, returned to the Nandani Math from a rehabilitation center in Gujarat. Her arrival was met with an emotional welcome from thousands of devotees and the head of the math, who broke down in tears.

Mahadevi, also known as Madhuri, the elephant from the Swastishri Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami Sansthan Math in Nandani, returned home after 409 days on Friday night. When she arrived at the math at approximately 1.30 am, thousands of followers flocked to greet her. A wait of over a year came to an emotional close with Mahadevi's homecoming.

Devotees yelled "Ladki Mahadevi" (Beloved Mahadevi) and showered her with flowers as she entered the Nishidhika section of the temple. When Mahadevi returned, Swastishri Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami, the head of maths, broke down in tears. For thousands of devotees from Maharashtra and North Karnataka, the Nandani math is a destination of sacred significance.

Mahadevi left the elephant rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and reached Nandani around midnight. She was accompanied by a 42-member team, including personnel from the Forest Department, the Vantara team and a medical unit. She was securely transported by the crew to the Madhuri Residence, which was set up on the grounds of Nandani Math. For Mahadevi, a special shelter has been built. After she returns, the institution has plans for her stay and care.

The welcome began well before Mahadevi reached the math. Along the path from Kini Toll Plaza to Gandhi Chowk in Nandani village, hundreds of devotees congregated. To commemorate her return, residents adorned their home doorways with rangolis.

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Devotees decorated the animal ambulance with flowers as it arrived at Gandhi Chowk. Mahadevi was brought to the maths as the festivities went on.

The local community, who had been waiting for her for over a year, was especially moved by her return. Vantara CEO Vihan Karani, Nandani Math’s Swastishri Jinsen Bhattaraka Pattacharya Mahaswami, Varur Math’s Swastishri Dharmasen Bhattaraka and Kolhapur Math’s Swastishri Laxmisen Bhattaraka Mahaswami were present during Mahadevi’s return.