A two-year-old male leopard was spotted roaming near a house in Bengaluru’s Banashankari 6th Stage. The leopard was captured on CCTV, while residents later found paw prints. The Forest Department visited the spot and reviewed the footage.

Bengaluru is on high alert once again after a leopard was spotted roaming near a residential area in the city’s Banashankari 6th Stage. After a brief lull in leopard sightings, the big cat has reportedly returned to the city, triggering fresh concern among residents in the neighbourhood.

The leopard was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the house of a resident named Keshav. The footage shows the animal roaming along the road directly in front of his home in the early hours. The Forest Department was informed about the sighting, following which officials visited the area and reviewed the CCTV footage.

Leopard Spotted Right Outside House

The sighting occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 10, in Banashankari 6th Stage. The leopard was reportedly seen prowling near Keshav’s residence before fleeing after a dog started barking.

The incident has caused considerable anxiety among residents, particularly those living close to the area where the leopard was spotted. When residents later inspected the surroundings, they reportedly found paw prints, further supporting the CCTV footage showing the animal’s presence.

The sighting has once again raised concerns about leopards entering residential areas on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with residents worried about their safety and that of their children.

Forest Department Identifies Two-Year-Old Male Leopard

The Forest Department has identified the animal as a two-year-old male leopard. After Keshav reported the sighting, forest officials visited the location and reviewed the CCTV footage to assess the situation.

Expressing concern over the recurring movement of leopards near residential areas, Keshav said, “When a leopard comes right to your doorstep, no amount of caution feels like enough.”

He urged the Forest Department to find a permanent solution to prevent wild animals from entering residential areas.

“This is a forest-fringe area, so leopards will come. The department should build a trench or some barrier to stop wild animals from entering our locality,” Keshav demanded.

Residents Worried About Safety

Keshav also highlighted concerns over the safety of children in the locality, pointing to the potential danger posed by leopards entering residential areas.

“People are now scared to even step out of their homes,” Keshav added.

The latest sighting has left residents on edge, with many concerned about the possibility of the leopard returning to the area. The Forest Department’s response and any further measures to monitor the animal’s movement are now being closely watched by locals.