A biker in Bengaluru had a narrow escape after a water tanker, navigating a pothole-filled road near Panathur, ran over his two-wheeler. The incident, captured on video, highlights the dangerous conditions of the under-construction Gunjur-Palya CDP Road and has gone viral.

A biker had a narrow escape after a water tanker, allegedly without a number plate, rammed into his two-wheeler and ran over it while negotiating a crater-filled stretch of the under-construction Gunjur-Palya CDP Road near Panathur Tree Park on Thursday morning. The biker is seen cautiously navigating around a number of huge potholes and water-logged craters in a commuter's footage of the incident. Moments later, a water tanker travelling alongside the motorcycle attempts to cross one of the deep craters, loses balance and veers towards the biker.

The tanker runs over the two-wheeler after knocking the rider off his motorbike. The rider just avoided what could have been a deadly collision by swiftly leaping aside because both vehicles were travelling at a slow speed.

The incident happened on a partially finished section of the CDP road that connects the Old Airport Road corridor to SH-35 in Varthur. Commuters who travel between Varthur, Gunjur, Panathur, and the Outer Ring Road regularly utilise this road.

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Vidya Sagar, an eyewitness who recorded the incident, said he had been filming the stretch to document the dangerous road conditions. “I was recording the potholes and waterlogging because the stretch was very risky to cross. Within seconds, the accident happened in front of me,” he said.

Concerns were also raised by the occurrence over the tanker's purported lack of a registration number. Sagar stated that when local locals questioned the driver after the tragedy, he allegedly revealed that he was still learning to drive.

An FIR was lodged after the wounded rider submitted a complaint. Since then, the incident's footage has gone viral, drawing attention to the dangers that commuters using the unfinished and flooded route confront. Parts of the section apparently underwent temporary patching on Wednesday nite after the video went viral.