Bengaluru's KR Market is witnessing a sharp rise in flower and fruit prices ahead of Varamahalakshmi Vratam. Kanakambhara has surged to ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per kg, while jasmine, apples, pomegranates and other puja essentials have also become costlier.

With the Varamahalakshmi festival just a day away, Bengaluru's markets are witnessing a massive rush as residents prepare for the annual celebrations. KR Market, also known as Krishnarajendra Market, is seeing large crowds of shoppers buying flowers, fruits and other essentials for Varamahalakshmi Vratam and puja. However, the festive demand has also brought a sharp rise in prices, with several varieties of flowers and fruits now costing two to three times more than they did last week.

The surge in prices has become a talking point among consumers, particularly those making last-minute purchases for puja and home decoration. Despite the higher rates, shoppers continue to throng KR Market and other major markets across Bengaluru, with many unwilling to compromise on their festival preparations.

Flower Prices Surge Ahead Of Varamahalakshmi Festival

Flowers are among the most sought-after items during Varamahalakshmi celebrations, with households purchasing them for puja, decoration and garlands.

According to the prices reported from KR Market, several varieties have witnessed a steep increase compared to last week.

Flower Last Week Current Price

Chrysanthemum ₹150/kg ₹450/kg

Jasmine ₹500/kg ₹1,200/kg

Kanakambhara ₹2,000/kg ₹5,000 to ₹6,000/kg

Lotus Garland ₹500 ₹2,500

Rose Garland ₹200 ₹500

Sampi Garland ₹500 ₹3,500

Jasmine Garland ₹500 ₹1,500

Round Jasmine Garland ₹2,000 ₹5,000

Among these, Kanakambhara has recorded one of the sharpest increases, rising from around ₹2,000 per kg last week to ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per kg.

Fruit Prices Also Rise

Fruits are another important part of Varamahalakshmi puja, and shoppers have also been facing higher prices at the market.

Fruit Last Week Current Price

Apple ₹110/kg ₹270/kg

Pomegranate ₹120/kg ₹260/kg

Orange ₹80/kg ₹180/kg

Cardamom Banana ₹50/kg ₹100/kg

Mosambi ₹100/kg ₹150/kg

Banana ₹50/kg ₹100/kg

Grapes ₹70/kg ₹170/kg

Pineapple ₹60/kg ₹150/kg

Apples have increased from ₹110 to ₹270 per kg, while pomegranate prices have risen from ₹120 to ₹260 per kg. Grapes have more than doubled, from ₹70 to ₹170 per kg.

Festive Demand Drives Market Rush

The sharp rise in prices comes amid strong demand for flowers and fruits ahead of Varamahalakshmi Vratam. With the festival approaching, shoppers are making their purchases despite the higher rates.

The rush has also resulted in large crowds at KR Market and other busy shopping areas in Bengaluru. The increased footfall has led to traffic congestion in and around the market, particularly during the morning hours.

Consumers Continue Shopping Despite Price Hike

Despite the steep increase in flower and fruit prices, the festive spirit remains strong among Bengaluru residents. Many shoppers are continuing to purchase flowers, fruits and garlands as they prepare to celebrate Varamahalakshmi with their families.

For many households, the annual festival is an important occasion, and the price increase has not stopped them from making their traditional purchases. With the festival just a day away, markets are expected to remain crowded as shoppers make their final purchases for Varamahalakshmi Vratam and puja.