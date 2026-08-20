Karnataka is expected to receive rain in several parts of the state over the next few days, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for strong winds and rough sea conditions over the north Bay of Bengal and coastal areas.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kmph, with some areas likely to experience speeds of up to 60 kmph.

Meanwhile, several parts of Karnataka recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with heavy showers reported in parts of coastal Karnataka.