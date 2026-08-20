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Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Rain In Bengaluru, Coastal Districts Till August 22
Karnataka is expected to receive rain in several districts till August 22, with Bengaluru and coastal areas likely to see showers. IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea amid strong winds and rough conditions along coastal areas.
IMD Warns Fishermen, Rain Forecast Till August 22
Karnataka is expected to receive rain in several parts of the state over the next few days, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for strong winds and rough sea conditions over the north Bay of Bengal and coastal areas.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as wind speeds could reach 40 to 50 kmph, with some areas likely to experience speeds of up to 60 kmph.
Meanwhile, several parts of Karnataka recorded moderate rainfall on Wednesday, with heavy showers reported in parts of coastal Karnataka.
Warning Not To Go Into The Sea
The IMD has issued a warning of wind speeds of around 40 to 50 kmph over the north Bay of Bengal and coastal areas. In some areas, winds could reach speeds of up to 60 kmph.
Sea conditions are expected to remain rough, with high waves likely along the coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Rain Forecast In Karnataka Till August 22
The IMD Bengaluru centre has forecast rainfall in Karnataka until August 22. Rain is expected in coastal districts as well as parts of Malnad and interior Karnataka, including Dharwad, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.
Bengaluru is also expected to receive rain during this period.
107.5 Mm Rain In Kunjalu Area Of Udupi
The state received widespread rainfall on Wednesday after a relatively dry spell of nearly 12 days. Although no part of Karnataka recorded very heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, around 65% of the state received moderate rainfall.
Kunjalu in Udupi recorded 107.5 mm of rainfall, while Neelavar received 97 mm. Bellandur in Dakshina Kannada recorded 89.5 mm of rainfall.
Reservoirs Nearly At Full Capacity
Heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra has increased the water level of the Krishna River, resulting in higher inflows into the Almatti reservoir.
As of August 19, the water level in Almatti stood at 122.30 feet, close to its full capacity. Around 50,000 cusecs of water was being released from Almatti to the Narayanpur reservoir.
The Basava Sagar reservoir has also reached 32.84 feet, leaving around one foot before reaching full capacity.
20,000 Cusecs Of Water Released From Cauvery Reservoirs
Around 20,094 cusecs of water is being released from four reservoirs in the Cauvery catchment area, while the combined inflow stands at 12,733 cusecs.
Although rainfall in the Tungabhadra dam basin has been limited, inflows into the reservoir are continuing. The reservoir near Hosapete has a storage of around 94 TMC, which is about 89% of its full capacity.
Monsoon Winds Show Uneven Progress
Parts of eastern India, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have received above-normal rainfall. However, between June 1 and August 18, India recorded 13% less rainfall than normal.
While some regions have received heavy rainfall, others have experienced significant rainfall deficits. The uneven distribution of rainfall has raised concerns over drinking water availability and water supply for agriculture.
The IMD has attributed the rainfall deficit to the uneven progression of the monsoon.
Bay Of Bengal Weather Raises Concern
The impact of El Niño also remains a concern for the monsoon. India has recorded a 13% rainfall deficit, following a significant shortfall in June and uneven rainfall during July and August.
If El Niño strengthens again, monsoon activity could weaken and rainfall may decline in September. As a result, the weather over the next three to four weeks is expected to be crucial.
If favourable rainfall occurs in September due to a depression forming over the Bay of Bengal, it could provide some relief from water shortages. However, any prolonged weakening of the monsoon could further worsen the rainfall deficit during the season.
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