A young man and woman died by suicide after coming into contact with a moving train in Kadur, Chikkamagaluru. A note reportedly left behind by the two said they shared a sibling-like bond and urged others not to tarnish their relationship.

A tragic incident has been reported from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, where a young man and woman died by suicide after coming into contact with a moving train. The deceased have been identified as Rohini from Kunigal and Naveen from Bengaluru. The two reportedly left behind a note explaining their decision and requesting that their relationship not be misunderstood or tarnished.

Suicide Note Reportedly Reveals Reason

According to the note, the two said that although they were not related by blood, they shared a close bond and considered each other like siblings.

The note reportedly stated, "Please don't tarnish our relationship." It is alleged that some relatives and friends misunderstood their close relationship and began spreading rumours that they were romantically involved.

The note reportedly indicated that the repeated comments and lack of support had caused them significant emotional distress.

The two also reportedly expressed a wish that their final rites be performed together. Their families are now mourning the loss, while the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

What Did The Note Say?

The note reportedly stated that the two were not related by blood but shared a sibling-like bond. It also said that they felt they had not received support from those around them and that their relationship had been misunderstood.

The note reportedly included a request that their final rites be performed together.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter, including the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the contents of the note. The allegations mentioned in the note are yet to be independently established.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)