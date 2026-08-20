The unrest following an encounter in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district has intensified, with incidents reportedly spreading from the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to the Male Mahadeshwara (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest protection camps have allegedly been targeted with gelatin and dynamite, while forest fires have added to concerns.

With the situation escalating, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) may join the investigation into the incidents. Authorities are probing the alleged use of explosives to target forest camps and the reported forest fires.