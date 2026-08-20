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Chamarajanagar Forest Attacks: 8 Anti-Poaching Camps Blasted With Gelatin, Dynamite
Eight anti-poaching camps in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar were reportedly damaged using gelatin and dynamite, while forest fires and other destruction were also reported. Police and Forest Department teams are investigating.
Chamarajanagar Forest Unrest Escalates, ANF May Join Probe
The unrest following an encounter in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district has intensified, with incidents reportedly spreading from the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to the Male Mahadeshwara (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary.
Forest protection camps have allegedly been targeted with gelatin and dynamite, while forest fires have added to concerns.
With the situation escalating, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) may join the investigation into the incidents. Authorities are probing the alleged use of explosives to target forest camps and the reported forest fires.
10 Acres Of Forest Burnt In Shilubepura
Miscreants who allegedly entered the Shilubepura forest area in Kollegal taluk reportedly set fire to the forest, destroying more than 10 acres of forest cover. An anti-poaching camp near the estate was also reportedly damaged in the incident.
The Forest Department Staff has been releasing videos of the alleged incidents, one after another, raising serious concerns among officials of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. Authorities are investigating the incidents.
Gelatin, Dynamite Blasts: ANF Likely To Visit Spot
The use of gelatin and dynamite sticks to allegedly target anti-poaching camps inside the forest has raised serious concerns among security personnel.
ANF May Join Investigation
Following the reported explosive attacks, a team of the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), along with the police, is likely to visit the anti-poaching camps and inspect the sites.
Authorities are also investigating the source of the explosives and examining whether any Naxal links or organised poaching networks are involved.
8 Camps, 3 Lodges, Jeep Destroyed: ACF Mariswamy
ACF Mariswamy of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary said that eight anti-poaching camps were severely damaged using gelatin and dynamite. Three staff lodges, solar fencing, batteries and a departmental jeep were also destroyed.
Forest Department Details Damage
“There are a total of 28 anti-poaching camps in the sanctuary. Of these, eight were severely damaged using gelatin and dynamite. Three staff lodges, solar fencing, batteries and a departmental jeep were also destroyed,” Mariswamy said.
Forest Camps Attacked, Protection Efforts Hit: ACF Mariswamy
“We are not accusing the farmers. However, miscreants involved in illegal poaching may have carried out these attacks out of hostility. There are several footpaths through the forest, and they are reportedly entering the area at night and carrying out the blasts. The destruction of these camps will make it difficult to prevent human-wildlife conflict and will be a major setback to forest protection efforts. If members of the public have any information about the attacks, they should inform the Forest Department,” said ACF Mariswamy of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary.
Investigation Intensifies, Forest On High Alert
Separate cases have been registered at the Ramapura and Hanur police stations in connection with the incidents. Additional police security has been deployed in sensitive areas inside the forest, while the police and Forest Department have launched a joint operation to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the forest destruction and explosions.
Authorities have stepped up surveillance and security measures across the forest area as the investigation continues.
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